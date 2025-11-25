Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Customs Appraiser For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe To Clear Import Consignment At JNCH

CBI books Customs Appraiser for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear an import consignment at JNCH | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Customs Appraiser for allegedly demanding undue advantage from a person working for a Clearing House Agent (CHA) company, for giving clearance of an import consignment.

Complaint Filed by CHA Staffer

According to the CBI, a complaint was received from a person working for a Fort based CHA company against a Customs appraiser posted at Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH), Navi Mumbai.

As per the complaint, the CHA had filed a Bill of Entry on November 04, for the a Vadodara-based importer company at JNCH for the import of inkjet printers from China (Shekou Port), which is currently pending with the accused Customs Appraiser.

Accused Allegedly Demanded ₹70,000 Bribe

"It is alleged that the accused had raised a query with regards to the import product after which a staff of the complainant met him in person on November 10 and tried to clarify the matter, but the accused remained unconvinced. During discussion, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000. The staffer informed this fact to the complainant who refused to pay the amount and conveyed the same through his staff, after which the accused public servant reduced his demand to Rs 50,000 to clear the goods and to issue the 'Out of Charge' order," said a CBI official.

Demand Reduced After Negotiation

"Thereafter, the complainant conveyed to the accused through his staff that he would discuss the matter with the importer and let him know. The accused official then asked the complainant to visit him on November 11 for finalization of the bribe and indicated that he will give an 'Out of Charge' order upon payment of the bribe. After discussion with the importer, the complainant approached the CBI to take legal action against the accused. A verification of the allegation made by the CBI revealed demand of undue advantage of Rs 50,000 by the accused public servant and after negotiation agreed to receive Rs 40,000 from the complainant for giving out of charge clearance," said a CBI official.

Case Registered Under Corruption Act

A case has been registered by the CBI in this regard on charges of demand of undue advantage by public servant under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

