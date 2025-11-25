Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Criticises Govt Over Persistent Child Deaths In Melghat; Orders Secretaries To Visit Ground Zero

Bombay High Court slams government for poor coordination as child deaths continue in Melghat | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 24: Taking a grim view of the persistent child deaths in Melghat, the Bombay High Court on Monday said that secretaries of all the departments concerned should personally visit the areas to take a stock of the ground reality.

PILs Highlight Malnutrition Crisis

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil was hearing a batch of PILs filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane, highlighting the malnutrition crisis in Melghat. The court later expanded its scope to cover the entire state.

65 Child Deaths Reported; Court Calls Situation ‘Horrific’

On November 12, the bench had already pulled up the government, noting that 65 children aged 0–6 years had died between June and November 2025, describing the situation as “horrific”.

Five More Deaths Reported Since Last Hearing

During the hearing on Monday, the court was informed that five more deaths took place since the last hearing.

Court Questions Government’s Claims of Improvement

Government pleader Bhupesh Samant informed that the State’s child mortality average had reduced from 41 to 14 in the region. Questioning the state’s claim of improvement, the bench retorted: “Don’t take pride in it. It should be zero. Accept the shortcomings — only then will it work.”

Departments Blamed for Poor Coordination

The court observed that the crisis persisted due to lack of coordination among departments – including finance, women and child welfare, public health and tribal development departments – and inadequate field inspections.

“All departments are interrelated. Unless secretaries visit the ground, nothing is going to change,” Justice Dere remarked and suggested that all secretaries concerned personally inspect the region.

Public Health Secretary Agrees to Visit Melghat

Secretary, Public Health Department, Dr. Nipun Vinayak, who was virtually present before the court, accepted the court’s suggestion and said they will try to arrange a visit in two months, after the winter assembly session which is to be held in Nagpur in December.

HC Pulls Up Government Over Pending Salaries

The court also came down heavily on delayed salary payments to doctors, noting that Rs 4.5 crore in dues were pending. “Doctors are not paid; they are on strike. If you don’t pay them on time, how will they sustain themselves there?” the bench asked, reprimanding departments for “passing the buck”.

Incentive Revision Proposals Pending

Vinayak informed the court that proposals were pending with the Finance Department to revise incentives for doctors posted in the difficult Melghat region.

Court Orders Immediate Action and Faster Meetings

The judges stressed that immediate funds must be released and directed that all secretaries meet the petitioners. The bench also said the committee to take a stock of malnutrition, which meets quarterly, must convene within four weeks instead of three months: “Get your house in order first.”

Next Hearing Scheduled

The court has kept the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

Court Earlier Criticised ‘Casual Approach’

During the last hearing on November 12, the HC had termed the situation as “horrific” and rapped the Maharashtra government for its “casual approach” towards addressing the crisis. The court questioned the Centre and the State governments over allocating meagre Rs 8-12 for providing “nutritious” food to infants and pregnant / lactating women.

