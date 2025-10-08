Mumbai Crime News: CBI Arrests 2 CGST Officials For Demanding ₹25,000 Bribe | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Superintendent and Inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Santacruz Division, Mumbai for issuing a favourable report and facilitating GST registration of a private firm. The firm is engaged in the business of trading in textiles and had applied online for GST registration .

The arrested public servants have been identified as Vikram, Superintendent of the CGST and Lav Kumar Chittoria, Inspector of CGST.

About The Case

The CBI registered had registered a case on Tuesday on allegations that the accused CGST officers demanded an undue advantage of Rs 25,000 for issuing a favourable report and facilitating GST registration of a private firm, which is engaged in the business of trading in textiles and had applied online for GST registration on 24.09.2025.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch and lodged a complaint in this regard. "It was also alleged that during inspection on October 03, the accused inspector allegedly demanded the bribe for himself and his superior officer, threatening that the GST Registration Certificate would not be issued without such payment," said a CBI official.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 at the CGST West Mumbai Office on Tuesday. Searches were conducted by the CBI team at the premises of the accused officers. Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court at Mumbai on Wednesday where the agency sought their custody.

