 Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road; Kurla Police Book Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road; Kurla Police Book Driver

Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road; Kurla Police Book Driver

A 62-year-old man, identified as Golobat Joakim Sebastian Fernandes, died after his scooter was hit by a speeding dumper on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on the morning of November 23. The Kurla police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Rukum Rafik Patel, 27, and initiated further investigation.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:07 AM IST
article-image
Scooterist killed after dumper hits him on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road |

Mumbai, Nov 24: A 62-year-old man, identified as Golobat Joakim Sebastian Fernandes, died after his scooter was hit by a speeding dumper on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on the morning of November 23. The Kurla police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Rukum Rafik Patel, 27, and initiated further investigation.

Accident Occurred Between 8:30 and 9 AM

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 8:30 am and 9:00 am on the stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road heading towards Halavpul. Fernandes was riding his Honda Activa (MH-02-FK-2311) towards Santacruz when an Ashok Leyland dumper (MH-03-ES-7602) approaching from behind rammed into his two-wheeler.

Victim Dragged, Run Over by Dumper Wheel

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road; Kurla Police Book Driver
Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road; Kurla Police Book Driver
PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya Today, Marking Its Completion | 10 Points
PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya Today, Marking Its Completion | 10 Points
Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence With Stray Dogs
Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence With Stray Dogs
Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol For Local Body Polls
Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol For Local Body Polls

The impact caused the scooter to fall to the left side of the road while Fernandes was thrown towards the right. The rear left wheel of the dumper allegedly ran over his head, causing grievous injuries.

Auto Driver Rushed Victim to Hospital

A local autorickshaw driver, Afsal Ahmed Ali Shaikh, 36, from Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East), rushed the critically injured Fernandes to the Bhabha Hospital in Kurla (West). However, Dr. Jasmin Naik declared him dead before admission.

Driver Booked for Rash and Negligent Driving

Based on Shaikh’s statement, the Kurla police have registered a case against driver Patel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 6 Injured After Gas Leak Triggers Fire In Ghatkopar East Chawl; 4 Children Stable, 2...
article-image

Police Identify Victim, Trace Accused

Police established Fernandes’ identity using his Aadhaar card and other documents. He was a professional driver residing in Kalina Village, Santacruz (East). The accused driver, Patel, is a resident of Azim Compound, Mahatma Phule Nagar, 90 Feet Road, Sakinaka, Andheri (East).

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur...

Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Scooterist Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Activa On Santacruz-Chembur...

Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence...

Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence...

Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol...

Bombay HC Dismisses VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar’s Plea Seeking Exclusive ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol...

Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Criticises Govt Over Persistent Child Deaths In Melghat;...

Maharashtra Malnutrition Crisis: Bombay HC Criticises Govt Over Persistent Child Deaths In Melghat;...

Bombay HC Raps Authorities For Shifting Blame In Pothole Deaths; Warns Of 50-50 Compensation Orders

Bombay HC Raps Authorities For Shifting Blame In Pothole Deaths; Warns Of 50-50 Compensation Orders