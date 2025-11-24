 Mumbai: Fire In Ghatkopar Chawl Leaves Six Injured; Four Children Stable, Two Adults Critically Hurt
The injured have been identified as Pratik Kumar Mukhiya (10), who sustained 10–12% burns; Gouri Mukhiya (10), with 10–12% burns, Prashant Vishwakarma (9), with 2–3% burns and Pooja Mukhiya (6), who suffered 10–12% burns. However, Dalat Devi Mukhiya (40) received 15% burns, while Nageshwar Mukhiya (45) suffered 55% burns.

Six people, including four children, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Ghatkopar East on Monday afternoon. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Six people, including four children, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Ghatkopar East on Monday afternoon. While the children are reported to be in stable condition, a man and a woman have suffered severe burns and are in critical condition. All six victims have been admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Fire Contained in Small Chawl Unit

The fire erupted at 12.49 pm on Monday in Chawl No. 10, Sai Nagar, located along 90-Feet Road in Ghatkopar East. According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to a 10x10 ft area on the first floor of a ground-plus-one chawl structure. It affected electric wiring and installations, a leaking LPG cylinder, household utensils, clothes, a gas stove, regulator, rubber pipe, and other domestic items. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze by 1.30 pm.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and will be established following a detailed investigation, said an official.

