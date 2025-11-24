 6 Killed, Over 40 Injured In Horrific Bus Collision In Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi - VIDEO
6 Killed, Over 40 Injured In Horrific Bus Collision In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep grief over the tragedy. He said he has directed the district’s minister in charge, KKSSR Ramachandran, to reach the accident spot immediately to oversee rescue operations. The CM also instructed the District Collector, who briefed him from the scene, to visit the government hospital and ensure the injured receive the highest level of medical care.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Six people were killed and more than 40 others sustained serious injuries after two private buses collided head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday. The fatal crash took place near Achampatti, close to Kadayanallur, when the buses, travelling in opposite directions, rammed into each other with massive force.

According to initial reports, several of the injured are children. All the victims have been rushed to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities said many passengers suffered fractures and severe impact injuries.

Footage from the accident site has surfaced on social media, showing the mangled remains of both buses and the chaotic aftermath as locals and rescue teams attempted to pull out survivors from the wreckage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep grief over the tragedy. He said he has directed the district’s Minister in charge, KKSSR Ramachandran, to reach the accident spot immediately to oversee rescue operations. The Chief Minister also instructed the District Collector, who briefed him from the scene, to visit the government hospital and ensure the injured receive the highest level of medical care.

Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the six victims and assured that the state government would provide full support to those injured for their speedy recovery.

