On Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's Etawah; 30 Injured

A terrifying CCTV footage has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, showing a speeding private bus losing control and crashing into the wall of a Mother Dairy outlet on the Etawah–Mainpuri road in Vaidpura. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday when the bus, carrying more than 30 passengers, reportedly rammed into the gate of the dairy outlet after the driver failed to control the vehicle.

According to reports, the accident took place after a Swift Dzire car travelling ahead applied sudden brakes. The abrupt stop caused the fast-approaching bus to lose balance, sending it veering sharply towards the Mother Dairy gate. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely crushed, triggering panic and screams among passengers.

The CCTV footage shows the bus taking a sharp turn in an attempt to avoid the car, then moving uncontrollably toward the outlet. A man seen parking his bicycle outside the shop narrowly escaped as he threw aside his cycle and sprinted away just moments before the bus crashed. His quick reflexes saved his life.

Around two dozen injured passengers were rushed to the emergency trauma centre at Saifai Medical University, where they are undergoing treatment. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and initiated rescue operations. Preliminary investigation suggests sudden braking by the car and the bus’s high speed as the primary causes of the accident.