 On Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's Etawah; 30 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's Etawah; 30 Injured

On Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's Etawah; 30 Injured

The CCTV footage shows the bus taking a sharp turn in an attempt to avoid the car, then moving uncontrollably toward the outlet. A man seen parking his bicycle outside the shop narrowly escaped as he threw aside his cycle and sprinted away just moments before the bus crashed. His quick reflexes saved his life.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

A terrifying CCTV footage has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, showing a speeding private bus losing control and crashing into the wall of a Mother Dairy outlet on the Etawah–Mainpuri road in Vaidpura. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday when the bus, carrying more than 30 passengers, reportedly rammed into the gate of the dairy outlet after the driver failed to control the vehicle.

According to reports, the accident took place after a Swift Dzire car travelling ahead applied sudden brakes. The abrupt stop caused the fast-approaching bus to lose balance, sending it veering sharply towards the Mother Dairy gate. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely crushed, triggering panic and screams among passengers.

The CCTV footage shows the bus taking a sharp turn in an attempt to avoid the car, then moving uncontrollably toward the outlet. A man seen parking his bicycle outside the shop narrowly escaped as he threw aside his cycle and sprinted away just moments before the bus crashed. His quick reflexes saved his life.

Read Also
Mumbai: Speedy Lamborghini Loses Control On Coastal Road, Crashes Into Divider | VIDEO
article-image

Around two dozen injured passengers were rushed to the emergency trauma centre at Saifai Medical University, where they are undergoing treatment. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition.

FPJ Shorts
'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His False Demise Report In The Past
'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His False Demise Report In The Past
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Agastya Nanda Arrive At Mumbai Cremation Ground For Last Rites—WATCH
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Agastya Nanda Arrive At Mumbai Cremation Ground For Last Rites—WATCH
Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New
Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and initiated rescue operations. Preliminary investigation suggests sudden braking by the car and the bus’s high speed as the primary causes of the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...

On Last Day As CJI, Justice BR Gavai Explains Why He Forgave Lawyer Who Tried To Throw Shoe At Him...

On Last Day As CJI, Justice BR Gavai Explains Why He Forgave Lawyer Who Tried To Throw Shoe At Him...

Former CJI Gavai Sets Example, Leaves Official Car For Successor Justice Surya Kant After Oath...

Former CJI Gavai Sets Example, Leaves Official Car For Successor Justice Surya Kant After Oath...

On Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's...

On Camera: Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Bus Crashes On Mother Dairy Wall In UP's...

NCRTC Initiative: Namo Bharat Trains, Stations Now Open For Birthday Events, Pre-Wedding...

NCRTC Initiative: Namo Bharat Trains, Stations Now Open For Birthday Events, Pre-Wedding...