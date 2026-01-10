BJP Assam Launches Vision Document Preparation For 2026 Assembly Polls Focusing On People’s Aspirations

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. | File Pic

Guwahati, January 10: Placing the aspirations of the people at the heart of its political roadmap, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam on Friday formally launched the preparation process for its Vision Document (Sankalp Patra) for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The initiative was inaugurated by State BJP President Dilip Saikia at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati.

Wide-Ranging Public Consultation via Digital Channels

​Marking the beginning of a wide-ranging public consultation, the BJP unveiled a digital missed-call initiative, inviting citizens from every corner of the state to contribute ideas and suggestions that will shape the party’s election manifesto.

​Addressing a press conference, Saikia stated that the Vision Document would be “driven by the people’s voice and guided by their hopes and expectations.” He announced that citizens can submit suggestions through four channels:

​Missed Call: 7002126126 (Callers will receive a link to a submission form)

​QR Code: Available at party touchpoints

​Email: bjpassamsankalp2026@gmail.com

​Website: www.bjpassamsankalp2026.com

Structured Inputs Will Shape the Final Document

​The digital submission process allows users to provide structured inputs alongside their district and Assembly constituency details. Each contribution will receive a formal acknowledgment. To ensure inclusivity, Saikia also announced that physical suggestion boxes will be placed across Assam for handwritten entries.

​“All suggestions will be carefully examined by the Drafting Committee so that the final Vision Document truly reflects the will and aspirations of the people of Assam,” Saikia said, urging citizens to participate in what he described as a "democratic and collective exercise."

​During the launch, Saikia noted that Assam currently ranks among the fastest-developing states in India, recording a development growth rate of 45%. He highlighted the state's strong performance in implementing welfare schemes, citing transparent, direct benefit delivery as a hallmark of BJP-led governance at both the Centre and the state.

​Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Krishi Vikas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Anna Suraksha Yojana have reached beneficiaries in their true spirit, Saikia said. “These efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in poverty in Assam—from 34% during the Congress regime to 12% today,” he added.

Revitalizing Industrialization in Assam

​Saikia also credited the Prime Minister for revitalizing industrialization in the state, pointing to landmark projects such as the semiconductor manufacturing unit at Jagiroad, the fourth unit of the Namrup fertilizer plant, and the bamboo-based bio-ethanol project at Numaligarh Refinery.

​Turning to state-level initiatives, Saikia emphasized that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has embarked on a path of transformational development. He cited the creation of a separate Indigenous Faith and Culture Ministry—a first in the state’s history—as a vital step toward preserving local heritage through institutional support.

​Other key milestones mentioned included the establishment of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh to promote administrative decentralization, and the formation of a dedicated Barak Development Department to ensure balanced growth in the Barak Valley.

​Saikia also underlined the significance of the Prohibition of Polygamy and Child Marriage Act, 2025, describing it as a decisive measure to protect Assamese identity.

Event Attendees and Committee Members​

Reiterating the BJP’s journey since 2016, Saikia said the party has pursued industrial growth while simultaneously safeguarding Assam’s jati, mati, bheti (identity, land, and roots). “Our Vision Document for 2026 will carry forward this balance of progress and preservation,” he concluded.

​The launch was attended by Drafting Committee Chairman and Cabinet Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, and MP Pradan Baruah, Convenor of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election Management Committee.