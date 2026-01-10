 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Key To India Becoming World’s Largest Economy,' Says Union HM Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India can become the world’s third-largest economy and ultimately the largest through Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi products. Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention in Jodhpur, he urged entrepreneurs to produce items not currently made in India.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image

Jaipur: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has said that India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy, and to reach the top position, Atmanirbhar Bharat is the only option.

Entrepreneurs Urged to Produce Unmade Items in India

Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention and Expo—2026 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, Shah said that to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, the entrepreneurs should expand their work and begin producing items that are not currently manufactured in India.

“This very vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) alone can make us the world’s largest economy, “ said Shah. Emphasizing Swadeshi, the Home Minister said that the second important formula for making Atmanirbhar Bharat successful is Swadeshi. As far as possible, indigenous products should be used. He appealed that every trader should resolve to trade in Swadeshi items if a product made in our country is available.

Youth Empowerment Through Self-Reliance

He said that a strong platform has now been created through which the country’s young generation can compete head-on with youth across the world and move forward.

Lauding the efforts of the Maheshwari community Shah said that when wars were being fought against the Mughals, it was the Maheshwari community that helped fill the war treasuries of kings and rulers. Similarly, when the struggle for independence was being fought against the British, a very large part of the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was financially supported by the leading businessmen of the Maheshwari community.

On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with several other distinguished dignitaries, were present.

Distribution of 9,000 Appointment Letters in Jaipur

During his visit to Rajasthan, Shah reached Jaipur as well and distributed the appointment letters to at least 9,000 new constables who will join the Rajasthan police next week.

Addressing the event at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), Shah said that the BJP-led government has ended the chronicle of corruption and established a stable law and order situation in Rajasthan.

“ With his excellence in governing a state, Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan has successfully ended the chronicle of corruption and paper leaks that was started by the previous Congress government, said Shah.

