Mumbai: Speedy Lamborghini Loses Control On Coastal Road, Crashes Into Divider | VIDEO

Mumbai: In a tragic incident involving a high-end supercar, a Lamborghini was involved in a mishap on Mumbai’s Coastal Road around 9:15 am on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly lost control while in motion, raising concerns about the performance and safety of luxury sports cars on city roads.

The incident drew the attention of onlookers, and traffic police quickly reached the scene after being alerted. While there was no major disruption to traffic flow on the Coastal Road, the mishap led to a crowd gathering at the site. No confirmed reports of injuries have been released so far.

According to a video shared on Instagram by Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond group, the speeding Lamborghini veered off course and crashed into a road divider. The footage shows the vehicle approaching at high speed before losing control, swerving sharply, and colliding with the divider.

Mumbai Coastal Road Promenade Faces Littering and Spitting Woes Days After Opening

In another incident from Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Coastal Road promenade, a 7.5 km stretch from Marine Lines to Worli, has quickly gained popularity among locals and tourists for its scenic views, jogging paths, and cycling tracks. However, just days after its opening, the promenade is already grappling with an unexpected issue: widespread spitting and littering.

Disappointed citizens and social media users have raised concerns, calling out the lack of civic responsibility. One Instagram user sarcastically commented, “Ah yes, the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade just opened, and we’ve already begun testing how fast we can ruin it. Civic sense, what’s that?” The remark reflects a growing frustration among Mumbaikars over the misuse of the city’s latest public infrastructure.

Many netizens have demanded stricter enforcement to preserve the space. Several posts have urged authorities to ban products like pan masala and gutka, commonly linked to public spitting. One user wrote, “Get CCTV footage, track them down and start caning and penalising like Singapore. Only way to discipline our people.” Another suggested, “Stop selling pan masala, gutkha, tambaku. Public spaces should not be devalued like this.”

In response to the mounting criticism, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken initial steps to curb the issue. Bio-toilets have been installed, and additional dustbins have been placed throughout the promenade to encourage responsible waste disposal and improve sanitation.