NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case

The National Investigation Agency | Representative Image

Guwahati, January 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terror-linked activities in Assam by filing a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused in connection with the 2024 Independence Day IED seizure case, officials said on Friday.

Two Dibrugarh Residents Named in Fresh Chargesheet

In the chargesheet submitted before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, the agency has named Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Dibrugarh district, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

With this latest development, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has risen to five. The NIA had earlier, in June 2025, filed its first chargesheet against three other accused linked to the conspiracy.

According to investigators, Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi were arrested in June 2025 after the NIA uncovered evidence indicating that they had provided terror funds to another chargesheeted accused, Jahnu Boruah. Boruah had earlier confessed to planting four out of the 11 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) seized by police across Assam in August 2024.

ULFA (I) Allegedly Planned IED Attacks on Independence Day

The IEDs were allegedly planted as part of a protest and Independence Day boycott call issued by ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah, with the intent to create fear and disrupt national celebrations.

The case was initially registered by the Assam Police at Dispur Police Station, following the detection of a broader conspiracy by ULFA (I) to wage war against the Government of India by attempting coordinated IED blasts at multiple locations across the state. Given its seriousness and wider security implications, the probe was later taken over by the NIA in September 2024.

Investigations Continue to Trace Wider Networks

Officials said investigations in the case are ongoing, with the agency continuing to trace the financial, logistical and operational networks behind the attempted attacks.

The chargesheeting underscores the NIA’s sustained efforts to dismantle militant networks and prevent acts of terror, particularly during nationally significant occasions, while reinforcing the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Assam.