Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows 60 Passengers Risking Their Lives By Travelling In 16-Seater Jeep

Viral video screengrab | X/@WebduniaHindi

Banswara: A shocking video has surfaced from the Anandpuri area of Rajasthan’s Banswara district. The footage shows around 60 passengers crammed into a 16-seater jeep.

While all the seats inside the vehicle were occupied, several passengers can be seen hanging outside on the bonnet, roof, stepney and even the driver’s door.

The video clearly shows elderly people, women, and small children taking part in this dangerous journey. The driver appears to be driving recklessly at high speed, seemingly unconcerned about the safety of the passengers, including women and children.

The scene resembles hay being stuffed into a truck. The jeep is so overcrowded that the driver appears to have visibility only through the front windscreen.

Reportedly, the area is tribal-dominated and suffers from a shortage of roadways buses and other public transport services. As a result, people are forced to undertake such risky journeys.

Action After VIDEO Goes Viral

After the video went viral, the administration swung into action. Teams from the Transport Department and the Traffic Police conducted raids in the area and issued challans to several overloaded vehicles. District Transport Officer (DTO) Pankaj Sharma stated that the situation is largely due to inadequate transport facilities; however, strict action will continue against those who violate traffic rules.