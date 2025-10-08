PM Narendra Modi's Special Message Ahead Of Inaugurating Navi Mumbai Airport & Metro 3 Line; Here's What He Said

PM Narendra Modi Special Message Ahead Of Inaugurating Navi Mumbai Airport & Metro 3 Line; Here's What He Said |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his government’s focus on improving Mumbai’s infrastructure and Ease of Living, as he prepared to inaugurate two of the city’s most significant projects, Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “On the way to Navi Mumbai to take part in the programme marking the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai’s infrastructure and boosting Ease of Living for the people of this dynamic city.”

On the way to Navi Mumbai to take part in the programme marking the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final… pic.twitter.com/t6v82O6Een — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

Talking about the inanaugration of Mumbai metro he wrote, " Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai’s infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city’s growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai."

Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s Largest Greenfield Aviation Project

Developed at an estimated cost of ₹19,650 crore, the Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a major step in India’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. Built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, it is India’s largest Greenfield airport project and the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, NMIA has been designed for maximum efficiency, with the capacity to handle 90 million passengers and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. The airport will feature an Automated People Mover (APM) connecting all four passenger terminals for smooth inter-terminal transfers, along with another landside APM linking city-side facilities.

Environmentally conscious in design, NMIA incorporates Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage, 47 MW of solar power generation, and electric bus services for city-wide connectivity. It will also become India’s first airport connected by a Water Taxi service, enhancing accessibility while cutting carbon emissions.

Metro Line 3: Mumbai’s First Fully Underground Metro

Alongside the airport, PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line 3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, built at an estimated cost of ₹12,200 crore.

With this, the Prime Minister will dedicate the entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation. Constructed at a total cost of over ₹37,270 crore, this marks a monumental leap in Mumbai’s urban mobility network.

The city’s first fully underground metro line, Metro 3 is expected to transform daily commuting by providing faster, cleaner, and more efficient travel between North and South Mumbai. By connecting major business, residential, and transport hubs, it promises to ease congestion, reduce pollution, and redefine public transport for millions of Mumbaikars.