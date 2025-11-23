Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence

Mumbai schools and colleges promote peaceful co-existence with campus stray dogs despite SC directive | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 22: In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent directive regarding the removal of stray dogs from public places, Mumbai's educational institutions are quietly teaching the basics of co-existence to the nation.

Far from adopting a stance of exclusion, schools and colleges across the city are demonstrating that peaceful human-dog co-existence is not just a dream, but a tangible reality achievable through education, empathy, and proactive initiatives.

SC Order Sparks Debate, But Mumbai Shows Alternative Path

​The Supreme Court's order, directing civic bodies to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, bus stops and other public places, aims at addressing public safety concerns and maintaining hygiene.

However, the judgement has sparked a national debate, but in Mumbai, a city that has always shared its pavements, sea fronts and campuses with animals, educational institutions have been quietly continuing their acts of compassion, proving that a more humane and sustainable path forward exists.

Tulip English School Refuses to Remove Campus Dogs Yeva and Padu

The Tulip English School in Saki Naka is one of the best examples of choosing compassion over compliance. Following the supreme court's order, both the school issued a public statement vowing not to send their beloved Indie dogs Yeva and Padu, who had been living on the campus for almost a decade, to animal shelters. A neighbouring Samata Vidya Mandir also followed the act.

Principal Kudalkar Says Displacement Harms Both Humans and Animals

Talking to The Free Press Journal, the school's principal Saloni Kudalkar said, “This community-led approach has created harmonious coexistence that reflects our institutional values. Displacement harms both animals and people. Our caregivers have invested time and emotion into these relationships. The animals cannot be just taken away and deposited in shelters to die.”

Somaiya Vidyavihar’s ‘Union For Dogs’ Sets Example of Campus Harmony

The city's classrooms are proving to be powerful incubators of empathy, showcasing that the most effective solutions often lie not in removal, but in understanding and inclusion. Somaiya Vidyavihar, spread across 65 acres, is home to more than 50 dogs living in harmony with students, professors, security as well as the housekeeping staff for years.

The students of KJ Somaiya Institute of Management have formed a Union For Dogs, a university-recognised committee on a mission to feed, vaccinate and provide veterinary care to the community dogs.

Students Say Dogs Add Warmth and Safety to Campus Life

A student at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, who resides at the campus hostel, said, “When the campus turns silent after dark, these cute beings keep it lively. They have been living peacefully with everyone on the campus and have never troubled anyone.”

The student added that most of these dogs have been given names by the students, which has helped in creating a good relation between the animals and campus users.

Thakur College Launches Canine Lovers Club With 100+ Students

Perhaps the most powerful force behind Mumbai’s approach is its young people. Kandivali-based Thakur College of Science and Commerce in August 2024 formed a Canine Lovers Club, a one-of-its-kind college club to look after the stray animals on the campus and Thakur village.

Over 100 student members of the club undertake several initiatives to help stray animals and pets, organise seminars creating awareness about animal welfare and volunteer to help pet owners in taking the animal to the veterinary doctor.

Club Aims to Sensitise Youth and Promote Adoption

Dr. Deepa Jamindar, an assistant professor with the department of commerce and in-charge of the Canine Lovers Club, had told The Free Press Journal, “The aim of this club is to sensitise students about animals, carry out welfare initiatives for the strays and also promote adoption. We also plan on conducting regular donation drives in the college where we can collect funds for food and medicines of dogs and assist animal welfare organisations, specially the handicapped dogs.”

Mumbai Shows Humane Alternatives to SC-Ordered Removal

The efforts of these Mumbai institutions are painting a hopeful picture, demonstrating that the Supreme Court's directive doesn't have to lead to an adversarial relationship with stray animals.

Instead, through proactive engagement, compassion, and education, a future where humans and dogs can coexist peacefully in urban environments is not just possible, but already being built, one school, one college, and one wagging tail at a time.

Animal Welfare Experts Call for Compassion Education Nationwide

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, who has led multiple animal awareness programmes for educational institutions, said, “Every school and college should educate its students about compassion towards animals. These youngsters are our nation's future, and they should understand that even animals suffer when people abuse them. We honour these institutions that demonstrate compassion for animals and impart animal knowledge.”

