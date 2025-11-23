Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses

Police probe fatal truck–bike accident near Santosh Bhavan, Nalasopara | FPJ - Representational Image

Nalasopara: Yet another life has been lost in Nalasopara due to high speed and negligence. On Saturday afternoon around 2 PM, a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle rider near Santosh Bhavan. The impact was so severe that the biker died instantly at the scene.

Accident During Busy Afternoon Traffic Hours

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred during the busy afternoon hours when there is heavy movement of vehicles on the road. After the collision, panic spread throughout the area, and local residents gathered at the spot. Upon receiving information, the police and ambulance arrived, but doctors declared the young man dead.

Truck Driver Flees; Police Launch Search Using CCTV Footage

The truck driver is reported to have fled the scene after the accident. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are searching for the accused driver with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

Residents Say Accidents Frequent on This Stretch

Local residents claim that accidents are constantly happening on this route, but no concrete steps have been taken by the administration so far. Locals are questioning, "When will the administration finally wake up?"

