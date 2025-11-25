Mumbai: Woman Flees Off With Towed Car In Santacruz; 2 Traffic Officers Narrowly Escape Being Run Over | Representational image

Mumbai: A dramatic incident took place at the Santacruz Traffic Department’s towing yard on Saturday afternoon after a woman, who had come to retrieve her vehicle, allegedly drove it away without paying the mandatory towing and no-parking charges and in the process, nearly ran over two traffic constables attempting to stop her. The Santacruz police have since registered an FIR against the unidentified woman for rash driving, endangering police personnel, and obstructing government work.

Details On The Accident

According to a Mid-day report citing the FIR filed by Constable Pravin Dagdu Shewale, the wireless operator posted at the Santacruz traffic division, the chain of events began earlier on November 22. Around noon, traffic personnel spotted a red Kia Sonet parked in a strict no-parking zone near PH Medical on Juhu Tara Road. Despite repeated megaphone announcements by Head Constable Rathod, no one arrived to claim the vehicle, forcing the staff to tow it to the Santacruz yard. An e-challan entry was immediately created for the offence.

At around 2 pm, the woman arrived at the towing yard and allegedly began arguing aggressively with the towing staff, identified as Ritesh Singh and Raj Yadav of Vidarbha Towing Service, as well as with Constable Shingade. She reportedly demanded her vehicle be released immediately and refused to follow the standard retrieval procedure, which required her to clear the towing charges and no-parking fine.

Before the staff could intervene, she entered the Kia Sonet, inserted the key and started the engine. When Constables Shewale and Shingade tried to stop her and insisted she complete the formalities, she allegedly accelerated the car directly toward them. Both constables were forced to leap aside to avoid being hit.

Ignoring orders to stop and the presence of police personnel, the woman sped out of the towing yard and fled the spot. A preliminary check of the vehicle’s records revealed that the Kia Sonet already had 10 pending traffic violations amounting to Rs 7,500 in unpaid fines.

Constable Shewale immediately informed his seniors and submitted photographic evidence from the yard to support his complaint. Based on his report, the Santacruz police have registered an FIR under sections related to rash and negligent driving, attempt to cause injury, and obstruction of government duty. A search has been launched to identify and trace the woman involved.

