Mumbai News: Sion’s Lokmanya Tilak Hospital To Expand Bone Marrow Transplant Capacity Sixfold With New Dharavi Facility

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (LTMGH) in Sion is set to expand its Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) capacity from the current 20 to 120 transplants per year, a sixfold increase that will significantly strengthen Mumbai’s public healthcare system.

The expansion, part of the hospital’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Department, is expected to provide advanced, life-saving treatment to children suffering from serious illnesses such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, leukemia, and aplastic anemia.

New Facility at Dharavi’s Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Center

The new Bone Marrow Transplant Unit is being developed at the Loknete Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Center in Dharavi and is scheduled for inauguration in November 2025, with patient admissions starting from January 2026.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced medical devices, and specialized isolation wards for high-risk pediatric patients, the facility will adhere to international medical standards. The Free Press Journal had first reported about the increase in bone marrow transplants in October 14.

Affordable Life-Saving Treatment for Underprivileged Families

The expansion is particularly beneficial for families from economically weaker sections, especially in densely populated areas like Dharavi, where patients cannot afford the Rs 25–30 lakh cost of transplants in private hospitals.

Veha Foundation’s Major Contribution and Technical Support From ACTREC

The Veha Foundation has provided crucial support by contributing Rs 15 crore toward setting up the facility and committing to cover operational expenses for the next ten years, ensuring sustainability. Technical guidance has been provided by Dr. Naveen Khatri and his team from ACTREC (Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer).

LTMGH Leadership Commends Milestone in Public Healthcare

LTMGH Dean Dr. Mohan Joshi said, “This expansion marks a historic milestone for the hospital. It positions LTMGH as a leader in pediatric hematology and oncology within the public sector, providing advanced, affordable, and inclusive healthcare to children in need. With the support of Veha Foundation, we are ushering in a new era of technology-driven public healthcare in Mumbai.”

He added that Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Vipin Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, are spearheading the civic health department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen specialized healthcare services across municipal hospitals.

Strong Track Record in Bone Marrow Transplants Since 2015

Since 2015, Sion Hospital has already performed 104 bone marrow transplants with a 93% success rate. BMT is a complex, life-saving procedure in which diseased bone marrow is removed through chemotherapy and replaced with healthy stem cells.

