Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 31, 2026: City Wakes Up To Dense Smog; AQI Jumps To 'Severe' Category

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a hazy and unseasonably cold Saturday morning on January 31, with a dense blanket of smog enveloping the city and significantly reducing visibility across several areas. The thick haze made commuting difficult for early-morning travellers, while the skyline remained largely obscured through the first half of the day.

🚨 Hazy weather over Mumbai this morning. Dear Mumbaikars, pls take precautions before stepping outdoors

According to AccuWeather data, the city is expected to witness cloudy and hazy conditions throughout the day, with temperatures hovering between 21°C and 31°C. While the temperature range has remained largely stable over the past week, air quality levels have shown sharp volatility, raising serious public health concerns.

Mumbai's Prevailing Air Quality Problem

As per data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 320, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category. This marks a rise from Friday’s reading of 304. Notably, air quality had shown temporary improvement on Friday evening, dipping to 199 (‘poor’) around 5.30 pm, before deteriorating sharply overnight and crossing the 300 mark again, making the air unsafe even for healthy individuals.

Most of Mumbai Reports 'Severe' Air Quality

Regional data highlights the extent of the crisis, with over 85% of the city reporting AQI levels above 300. Swastik Park recorded one of the highest readings at 393, followed closely by B S Ambedkar Nagar at 377. Other pollution hotspots include Wadala Truck Terminal (377), Chembur West (371) and Savribai Phule Nagar (366), all categorised as ‘severe’.

In contrast, only a handful of areas reported comparatively better air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 emerged as the cleanest pocket with an AQI of 97, the only location to fall under the ‘moderate’ category. Meanwhile, Magdoot, Sundar Nagar, Vidya Nagar and Mithchowki reported AQI readings of 210, 233, 240 and 247 respectively, placing them in the ‘unhealthy’ category.

The widespread prevalence of ‘severe’ air quality levels has once again brought into focus concerns over pollution control measures in the city. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can adversely affect even healthy individuals. Citizens, particularly children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments are adviced to avoid prolonged outdoor activity and take necessary precautions as pollution levels remain critically high.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

