Mumbai: Pet Dog Attack In Andheri East Leaves 42-Year-Old Electrician Seriously Injured; FIR Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The MIDC Police have registered an FIR against a woman after her pet dog allegedly bit and seriously injured a 42-year-old electrician in Andheri East.

The injured, Sanjay Panchal, was attacked on January 28 around 10 pm near the Hanjar Nagar Pump House, close to Jai Mahakali Chawl and Shiv Sena Shakha No. 79. According to the complaint, Panchal was returning home after dinner at a friend’s place when a white-coloured dog suddenly bit him on the right hip.

As he tried to push the dog away, residents Rekha Paikekar and Meenakshi Uttare raised an alarm, prompting the dog to run towards Babu Rewala Chawl. Locals gathered at the spot, and the dog’s owner, identified as Soni Anilkumar Pandey (35), allegedly argued with them.

Panchal dialled 100, and MIDC police reached the scene within minutes. Police confirmed the dog belonged to Pandey and took Panchal for medical examination.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/