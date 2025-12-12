Mumbai: Terrifying Video Shows Stray Dog Lunging At Goregaon School Watchman's Shoulder To Bite |

Mumbai: A school security guard in Mumbai’s Goregaon West was injured on Thursday morning after a stray dog launched a sudden and aggressive attack, biting him on the shoulder. The incident, which took place around 9.40 am on December 11 at Adarsh Vidyalaya School in Siddharth Nagar, was captured on CCTV. The dramatic footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern over rising stray dog aggression in urban areas.

The video shows the guard walking through the school gate in uniform while one stray dog sits near the entrance and another approaches him from the front. As the guard returns toward the gate, the dog suddenly wheels around, leaps at him and clamps onto his left shoulder with its jaws. The guard struggles for a moment before managing to wrench the dog off using his free hand. The animal then runs away as another guard rushes over with a long stick.

However, the danger did not end there. As the two men attempt to understand what happened, the same dog charges at them once again. In self-defence, the guard holding the stick strikes the dog on the head, driving it back and preventing a second bite. The incident has intensified ongoing debates about the management of stray dog populations in Mumbai, where cases of dog bites have been climbing steadily.

Amid this growing concern, animal lovers and welfare activists are preparing for a major citywide mobilisation on December 14. The rally, to be held at Vikrant Circle in Ghatkopar (East), is being organised by the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation. The protest is aimed at opposing the recent Supreme Court order and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which call for the relocation of stray dogs from public spaces to shelter homes.

Activists argue that such measures could lead to the mass displacement of community dogs, worsening their living conditions and increasing cruelty against them. They fear the directives may be misused by authorities and private agencies to remove dogs indiscriminately, breaking established packs and disrupting long-standing human–animal coexistence practices.

The protest seeks to champion the rights of community dogs, emphasising that relocation should be avoided except in exceptional circumstances and that humane, scientific population management is the only sustainable solution.

