Animal Lovers To Hold Peaceful Rally In Mumbai On Dec 14 Against SC-Backed Stray Dog Relocation SOPs

A significant mobilisation of animal lovers and activists is set to take place on December 14, as they prepare to stage a peaceful rally protesting the recent Supreme Court order and the subsequent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) concerning the relocation of stray dogs.

Rally organised to safeguard rights of community dogs

The rally, organised at Ghatkopar (E)’s Vikrant Circle by the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, aims to champion the rights of street animals. Activists fear that the Supreme Court’s directives calling for the relocation of stray dogs from public places to shelter homes could lead to mass displacement and increased cruelty.

Concerns about loss of territory and rising suffering

Animal welfare groups and community dog feeders argue that forced relocation will uproot dogs from their natural territories, violating their right to live safely and breaking the long-standing bond between dogs, feeders, and neighbourhoods. They warn that such measures will heighten fear, suffering, and overall cruelty.

Protestors oppose AWBI SOPs and Maharashtra’s GR

The rally will also protest the AWBI’s SOP and the Maharashtra government’s resolution outlining a framework for relocation. Activists say that granting permits to remove stray dogs from their territories will cause stress, fear, and potentially death, asserting that dogs are safest in familiar environments. They highlight that shelters are inadequate, overcrowded, and impractical conditions that could lead to widespread neglect.

Fears of increased human–animal conflict

Activists further argue that removing sterilised dogs from public spaces will create a vacuum that may allow aggressive, unvaccinated dogs to enter the area, escalating human–animal conflicts. They emphasise that global evidence shows dog removal has repeatedly failed as a long-term solution.

Sterilisation and vaccination cited as only scientific solution

According to animal welfare advocates, the only effective and humane approach is sustained sterilisation, vaccination, and coexistence, rather than relocation.

Activists accuse government of poor programme execution

Roshan Pathak, an animal rights activist with PAL Welfare Foundation, strongly criticised the government’s perceived failure to effectively implement vaccination and sterilisation programmes or prosecute those who violate regulations.

“Rules from the AWBI SOP and the High Court are on one side. The High Court’s ruling has created an issue for animals without a voice. Both humans and animals would have benefitted if the government and AWBI had handled vaccination and sterilisation properly,” he said.

‘No Indie No Vote’ movement announced ahead of polls

Pathak also announced that activists and animal lovers under the movement No Indie No Vote will refrain from voting for any party in the upcoming local body elections if the government fails to introduce appropriate, humane regulations.

