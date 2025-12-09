Mumbai News: BMC Gives Final 7-Day Notice To 7 Property Tax Defaulters Owing ₹63 Crore; Auction If Dues Unpaid

BMC warns seven major property owners to clear Rs 63 crore dues or face auction under MMC Act | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 09: Seven major property-tax defaulters, together owing Rs 63 crore, have failed to clear their dues despite being granted 21 days to comply. The BMC has now issued a public notice, giving them a final seven-day deadline to settle their outstanding payments or face auction of their properties.

City Targets Rs 22,000-Crore Backlog

This action is part of the BMC’s intensified recovery drive to tackle a massive Rs 22,000-crore backlog in unpaid property taxes, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years, with some defaults dating back to 2010.

Last month, the civic body announced plans to auction properties worth Rs 27 crore. However, four of these owners cleared their outstanding dues, prompting the BMC to defer the online auction for the one remaining defaulting property.

Commercial Units Dominate Auction List

The second list of properties slated for public auction under the BMC’s tax recovery drive includes oil mills, godowns, hotels, and land parcels, mostly commercial establishments or individual holdings.

The seven property owners on this list collectively owe a principal amount of Rs 30 crore in property tax. With penalties and interest, the total recoverable dues soar to over Rs 63 crore.

Auction Under MMC Act 1888

This enforcement action is being carried out under Section 200(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, which permits the compulsory sale of properties to recover unpaid taxes.

A senior civic official said, “Defaulters have been given seven days to clear their dues. Failing that, the auction process will begin. However, past experience shows the dues are often settled without the need for an actual auction.”

Properties on Auction List

The seven properties that the BMC has put up for auction for pending property tax are: Oil Mill with Godown and Office at Mazgaon (Rs 1.41 crore), Land at Parel (Rs 89 lakh), Ceejay House at Worli (Rs 1.68 crore), Shops and Office at Turner Road, Bandra West (Rs 18.88 crore), Commercial Property at Malad East (Rs 3.23 crore), Hotel Imperial Palace in Goregaon East (Rs 34.55 crore), and Residential Land in Dahisar East (Rs 2.41 crore).

