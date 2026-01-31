Mumbai Viral Video: Dust Particles Seen Suspended In Torchlight After Power Outage In Oshiwara; Raises Severe Air Pollution Concerns

Andheriloca Instagram Account

Mumbai: A viral video shared by Instagram handle Andheriloca has sparked fresh concern over air quality in the city after suspended dust particles were seen floating visibly in the air during a power outage in Oshiwara on Friday.

Story Behind The Video

The video, sent to the page by an individual identified as Rajiv, was reportedly recorded on Friday night when the area was without electricity. In the footage, a torchlight switched on in the darkness sharply illuminates dense dust particles suspended in the air, offering a stark, close-up view of what residents may be inhaling daily. The visual, amplified by the limited visibility during the outage, has left many viewers alarmed by the sheer volume and concentration of dust particles within a confined space.

Sharing the clip, the account captioned the post stating that the torchlight “clearly reveals tons of dust particles suspended in the air,” calling the scene “quite scary” due to how thick and polluted the air appears at close range. The proximity of the particles to one another and their persistent suspension in the air have raised questions about long-term health implications, particularly for those living in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Reasons For Increased Dust Particles In The Air

Mumbai has witnessed an intense phase of redevelopment in recent years, with large-scale infrastructure projects such as metro lines, flyovers and the coastal road aimed at easing traffic congestion. However, environmental concerns linked to these projects have increasingly come under scrutiny.

Continuous construction activity, combined with road widening works, has led to a noticeable rise in dust pollution, especially during the winter months when particulate matter tends to linger and contributes to the smog that regularly blankets the city. Additionally, expanded road networks have resulted in increased vehicular movement, further compounding air pollution levels across several suburbs.

Power Outage In Mumbai's Western Suburbs

The video surfaced amid a power outage on Friday evening that affected parts of Andheri West, Bandra West, Khar West, Juhu, Goregaon West, Malad West and Kandivali West, leaving several areas without electricity for over an hour. Responding to the disruption, Adani Electricity issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating that teams were working to restore supply and apologising for the inconvenience caused to consumers.

#PowerOutageUpdate There is currently a power outage in the western parts of Mumbai due to a tripping issue. Our team is actively working to resolve the problem and restore the power supply as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience… — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) January 30, 2026

