Mumbai Police Arrest Navi Mumbai-Based Bar Owner In ATC Personnel Theft–Extortion Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant development in the alleged theft and extortion case involving RCF police Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) personnel, the Mumbai police have arrested Navi Mumbai-based bar owner Ramesh Shetty alias Ramesh Anna for his alleged role in the offence. His arrest follows the earlier arrest and suspension of four ATC personnel attached to the RCF police station.

Previously, API Vijay Sutar, head constable Yogesh Khandge, and police constables Nemade and More were arrested on allegations that they stole cash and gold ornaments during raids conducted to identify Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Navi Mumbai. The Chembur police are conducting further investigation in the case.

About The Case

The case came to light after a social activist lodged a complaint, prompting an internal inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel during official raids. Investigators found that valuables allegedly seized during the raids were not recorded through any panchnama or official documentation.

Several items were later reported missing, following which an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The accused police personnel were subsequently arrested and placed under suspension, a senior police officer said.

According to the police sources, the complainant, Asma Poly, a suspected Bangladeshi national, has been residing in Kopri village, Sector 26, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, for the past 12 years and works at a bar in Turbhe.

In her complaint, Asma stated that on January 2, 2026, at around 8.30 am, a woman in plain clothes along with three to four men visited her residence and demanded her identity proof. When she opened the door, the group entered her house. An agent who allegedly assists police in identifying Bangladeshi nationals was also present.

Based on their questioning, Asma said she realised they were police officials, who later disclosed their identities. She was allegedly asked to sit inside a police vehicle and was taken to the RCF police station. Asma claimed she was unaware that her house was being searched during this period.

Later, API Sutar allegedly asked her to contact her sister, Rebecca, in Bangladesh and seek her birth certificate. During a phone conversation, Rebecca allegedly informed Asma that police personnel had searched her house and that several items were missing. Asma has claimed in her police complaint that approximately 15 tolas of gold and cash amounting to Rs20–25 lakh were kept in the house and were missing after the raid.

Asma alleged that when she questioned the officers about the missing valuables, she received evasive replies. As her suspicions grew, she reportedly raised an alarm at the police station. Police sources said that fearing the matter could escalate, the accused officers allegedly called the bar owner Ramesh Anna, where Asma worked to the police station.

According to the complaint, between January 5 and 6, head constable Khandge allegedly facilitated phone conversations between Asma and bar owner Ramesh Anna, during which it was conveyed that Rs6 lakh in cash and a gold necklace had been handed over. When Asma enquired about the remaining money and gold, she was allegedly given evasive responses.

The complaint further states that on January 23, API Sutar again called Asma to the police station and told her that her remaining valuables would be returned through the bar owner. On January 24, Asma was allegedly informed that another Rs5 lakh in cash along with the remaining gold ornaments had been handed over to Ramesh Anna. She has also alleged that head constable Khandge threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Police are also examining a separate allegation involving the same police personnel in Kalyan. In that case, a woman identified as Sharmeen Khatoon Attar has alleged that on December 25, the accused officers visited her residence and allegedly extorted Rs5 lakh by threatening her with police action. Officials said this allegation is under verification and no conclusion has yet been drawn.

Based on Asma’s complaint, Mumbai police have registered a case against four police personnel and one unidentified person under relevant sections of the BNS Act. Police officials said further investigation is underway to establish the exact role of each accused, recover the missing cash and jewellery, and ascertain whether more individuals were similarly targeted during such raids.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/