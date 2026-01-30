Navi Mumbai Crime: Uran Police Arrest 5 For Cattle Theft Attempt, Kidnapping Local Man After Villagers’ Chase

Uran police, with the help of villagers, arrest five accused after rescuing a kidnapped local man and a stolen calf in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 30: Uran police arrested five members of a gang for attempting to steal cattle and kidnapping a local man who tried to stop them in the early hours. One accused managed to escape, while the victim and the calf were safely rescued following a dramatic chase by villagers.

Incident in early hours

The incident occurred around 3 am when the accused arrived in a red Scorpio vehicle and attempted to capture a calf from stray cattle in the Chanaje Mulekhand area. Umesh Koli (36), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of the village, confronted the suspects, after which he was brutally assaulted, tied up and forcibly taken away in the vehicle along with the calf.

Victim alerts villagers

Koli managed to send messages from his mobile phone to village sarpanch Ajay Mhatre and his friends, alerting them about the crime. The message was quickly circulated among villagers, who rushed to the spot and began chasing the suspects.

Vehicle crashes during chase

Panic-stricken by the villagers’ crowd and road obstructions, the accused lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and got stuck in a field.

When they attempted to flee on foot, villagers caught five of them and handed them over to Uran police, while one accused escaped under cover of darkness. Koli and the calf were rescued from the vehicle.

Accused identified, vehicle seized

The arrested accused have been identified as Noor Mohammed Kachchi and Mohammed Sheikh, residents of Panvel, and Salman Qureshi, Mohsin Qureshi and Danish Qureshi, residents of Bhiwandi. Police have seized the Scorpio vehicle used in the crime and recovered injections allegedly used to sedate cattle.

Police statement

“Five accused have been arrested in connection with cattle theft and the attempted kidnapping of a local resident. The vehicle used in the crime and sedative injections have been seized, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused,” said a police officer from the Uran police station.

