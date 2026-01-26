Navi Mumbai CCB’s Sunil Shinde Receives President’s Medal On Republic Day

Navi Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde of the Central Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai Police, has been awarded the President’s Medal on the occasion of Republic Day in recognition of his exceptional contribution to crime investigation and law enforcement. The award was announced on Sunday, and Shinde will be felicitated on Monday at the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters.

Inspector Shinde has played a pivotal role in solving several high-profile cases, dismantling interstate and international criminal networks, and recovering assets worth crores of rupees. His investigations, supported by advanced technology and strategic policing, have significantly strengthened the fight against organised crime in the region.

He has delivered notable results in cases involving cybercrime, sexual offences, major financial frauds, vehicle thefts, robberies and drug trafficking. Among the most prominent cases handled by Shinde was the exposure of a senior corporate executive accused of sexually exploiting women through misuse of information technology in the widely discussed 'physiotherapist case.' In this case, nine victims came forward, five offences were registered and the accused was arrested, drawing nationwide attention.

During his tenure, Inspector Shinde has seized assets worth over Rs 5 crore through various operations. He exposed an interstate gang involved in Royal Enfield motorcycle theft, leading to the detection of 64 cases. He also busted a 14-member gang that altered engine and chassis numbers of four-wheelers to obtain illegal re-registration, insurance and loans, conducting raids across Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat and Madhya Pradesh. In Gujarat, cash exceeding Rs 1.25 crore was seized in a single-night operation, while a Maruti Eeco vehicle theft gang was traced as far as Tamil Nadu.

In 2025, two murder cases that were 13 and 14 years old were solved using advanced systems such as NATGRID, NPCI, Google iCube and C-Trace. In March 2024, a Rs95-crore double-money fraud racket was exposed, leading to the arrest of a woman accused who had staged a fake firing incident to portray herself as a victim. The seizure of 72.518 kg of heroin led to the unmasking of an international drug racket with links extending to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Additionally, an accused involved in five rape cases, who had absconded to Britain and Ireland, was apprehended under extradition laws.

Senior police officials said Shinde’s work has enhanced public confidence in the police and set new benchmarks in crime investigation. His achievements have also served as an inspiration for young officers in the force.

Inspector Shinde has previously received several prestigious awards, including the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation (2021), the Director General of Police (DGP) Insignia (2021), multiple DGP rewards for excellence in investigation and asset recovery, an anti-terrorism training certificate from the Israel Consulate, and commendation certificates for solving cases under the MCOCA Act.

The President’s Medal has added another feather to the cap of the Navi Mumbai Police, marking a significant milestone in Inspector Shinde’s distinguished career.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/