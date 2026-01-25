 'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour

'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at 89, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. His wife, Hema Malini, said she felt 'immensely proud' and said, "He deserved it much earlier... that they have given now is itself a matter of great honour."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini, Dharmendra | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025 at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 89 due to an age-related illness, has been posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contribution to the arts, recognising his decades-long legacy in Indian cinema. His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, reacted to the honour, saying her late husband 'deserved' it earlier.

Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour

Hema said she received the news about Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour earlier this morning and feels immensely proud of him, adding that he made significant contributions to the film industry. She told Hindustan Times, "As an actor, and as a human being too, he has been such a wonderful person. He would always help people, and that was extraordinary. He deserves this."

Read Also
'It's Been Terrible': Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra For FIRST Time After His Death, Explains...
article-image

'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier'

FPJ Shorts
ISPL Season 3: Saif Ali Stars With 30-Ball 61 As Tiigers Of Kolkata Hold Nerve To Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad In High-Scoring Clash
ISPL Season 3: Saif Ali Stars With 30-Ball 61 As Tiigers Of Kolkata Hold Nerve To Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad In High-Scoring Clash
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Take 3-0 Lead Before Drinks Break, Rout New Zealand's 153 In 10 OVERS
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Take 3-0 Lead Before Drinks Break, Rout New Zealand's 153 In 10 OVERS
Yogi Govt’s Mega Push: Yamuna Expressway Allots Land To More Than 65 Units
Yogi Govt’s Mega Push: Yamuna Expressway Allots Land To More Than 65 Units
Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Youth Shankar Prasad Stabbed 22 Times In Brutal Killing, Police Probe Old Enmity Angle
Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Youth Shankar Prasad Stabbed 22 Times In Brutal Killing, Police Probe Old Enmity Angle

Further, Hema added, "He deserved it much earlier as well. Anyway, that they have given now is itself a matter of great honour."

The actress also penned a heartfelt note for Dharmendra on her official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, soon after the Padma Awards 2026 were announced, writing, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

Check it out:

Read Also
Dharmendra Struggled To Stand But Insisted On Dancing At 3 Am For Ikkis, Recalls Choreographer Vijay...
article-image

Padma Awards 2026 Full List

Apart from Dharmendra, this year's Padma Awards list features five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of 2026 awardees.

Prominent personalities from the entertainment industry honoured this year include singer Alka Yagnik (Padma Bhushan), actors Mammootty and Piyush Pandey (Posthumous, Padma Bhushan), and Padma Shri recipients R. Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Satish Shah (Posthumous).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...
Border 2 Fever Grips Team India: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom, Says...
Border 2 Fever Grips Team India: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom, Says...
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty...
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty...
'Been Irritated All Day...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Body's 'ON/OFF Buttons' After...
'Been Irritated All Day...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Body's 'ON/OFF Buttons' After...
Yungblud Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne During Performance At Lollapalooza India 2026; Sings Black...
Yungblud Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne During Performance At Lollapalooza India 2026; Sings Black...