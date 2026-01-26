 Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVersova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution Scam

Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution Scam

Versova Police have registered a cheating case against actor Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna for allegedly duping a Pune-based film professional of ₹13.50 crore. The accused reportedly took the money between 2021 and 2026 on the pretext of providing film distribution work but neither assigned the project nor returned the amount. The case has been transferred to EOW.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
Director Vikram Bhatt, 45, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhatt | X @ssharma68

Mumbai: The Versova Police on January 23 registered a cheating case against an actor Vikram Bhatt, 45, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhatt, 30 for allegedly duping a film industry professional of Rs.13.50 crore on the pretext of providing film distribution rights. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and further investigation will be carried out by the EOW.

Complainant details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shivraj Pushkaraj Khavade, 45, a resident of Pune and associated with the film industry, the incident took place at a flat in Landmark Building on YU Link Road, Andheri West.

The accused Vikram Bhat, an actor residing at JP Narayan Road, Ganga Bhavan, opposite Yari Road, Andheri West, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhat, 30, who lives at the same address.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Not Joking! Fans To Witness 2 India Vs Pakistan Clashes On February 15; First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Check Other Fixture
Not Joking! Fans To Witness 2 India Vs Pakistan Clashes On February 15; First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Check Other Fixture
Mumbai News: Film Producer Duped Of ₹71.79 Lakh In Fake Police Auction Scam, Agripada Police Book Father-Son Duo
Mumbai News: Film Producer Duped Of ₹71.79 Lakh In Fake Police Auction Scam, Agripada Police Book Father-Son Duo
Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Burglars Break Into Dongri House, Steal Gold, Silver And Cash Worth ₹3.01 Lakh, FIR...
article-image

Money taken over years

Police said the accused allegedly promised to assign film distribution work to the complainant and, under this pretext, collected Rs.13.50 crore from him from June 2021 to January 2026.

However, despite receiving the money, they neither provided the promised work nor returned the amount.

Based on the complaint, the Versova Police have registered a case of cheating and transferred the case to EOW.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Mumbai News: Film Producer Duped Of ₹71.79 Lakh In Fake Police Auction Scam, Agripada Police Book...
Mumbai News: Film Producer Duped Of ₹71.79 Lakh In Fake Police Auction Scam, Agripada Police Book...
Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution...
Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution...
Mumbai Crime: Burglars Break Into Dongri House, Steal Gold, Silver And Cash Worth ₹3.01 Lakh, FIR...
Mumbai Crime: Burglars Break Into Dongri House, Steal Gold, Silver And Cash Worth ₹3.01 Lakh, FIR...