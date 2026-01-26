Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution Scam

Director Vikram Bhatt, 45, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhatt | X @ssharma68

Mumbai: The Versova Police on January 23 registered a cheating case against an actor Vikram Bhatt, 45, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhatt, 30 for allegedly duping a film industry professional of Rs.13.50 crore on the pretext of providing film distribution rights. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and further investigation will be carried out by the EOW.

Complainant details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shivraj Pushkaraj Khavade, 45, a resident of Pune and associated with the film industry, the incident took place at a flat in Landmark Building on YU Link Road, Andheri West.

The accused Vikram Bhat, an actor residing at JP Narayan Road, Ganga Bhavan, opposite Yari Road, Andheri West, and his daughter Krishna Vikram Bhat, 30, who lives at the same address.

Money taken over years

Police said the accused allegedly promised to assign film distribution work to the complainant and, under this pretext, collected Rs.13.50 crore from him from June 2021 to January 2026.

However, despite receiving the money, they neither provided the promised work nor returned the amount.

Based on the complaint, the Versova Police have registered a case of cheating and transferred the case to EOW.

