 Mumbai Crime: Burglars Break Into Dongri House, Steal Gold, Silver And Cash Worth ₹3.01 Lakh, FIR Registered By Police
Burglars broke into a Dongri residence and stole gold and silver ornaments along with cash worth ₹3.01 lakh, police said. The theft occurred between January 22 and January 24 at a house in Church Galli. The accused allegedly forced open iron locks and cupboards before fleeing. An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
A case of house-breaking and theft has been registered at Dongri Police Station after burglars decamped with valuables worth ₹3.01 lakh from a residence in Dongri. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case of house-breaking and theft has been registered at Dongri Police Station after burglars decamped with valuables worth ₹3.01 lakh from a residence in Dongri.

Incident timeframe

According to the complaint filed by Ambalal Jain (75), a resident of Siqueira House, Room No. 210, ground floor, Church Galli, Dongri, the incident occurred between 3:00 pm on January 22, 2026, and 8:30 am on January 24, 2026.

Break-in method

During this period, an unknown person allegedly broke open the outer locks of the iron shutter and the inner safety grill lock using some tool and forcibly entered the house. The burglar then broke open an iron cupboard and stole gold and silver ornaments along with cash. Stolen Property including Gold Ornaments (Total: 73 grams, worth approx. ₹2.19 lakh) like One gold necklace – 15 grams – ₹45,000, Two gold rings – 6 grams – ₹18,000, One mangalsutra – 15 grams – ₹45,000, One gold chain – 15 grams – ₹45,000, One Lakshmi gold necklace – 18 grams – ₹54,000, Pearl-studded gold nose ring – 2 grams – ₹6,000, Gold earrings – approx. 2 grams – ₹6,000. Silver Ornaments (Total: 1.1 kg, worth approx. ₹80,000) like Anklets, toe rings, and children’s bangles – 1 kg – ₹60,000, Old silver ornaments, including partially broken anklets and toe rings – 0.1 kg – ₹20,000 and Cash of ₹2,000 (four notes of ₹500). Total value of stolen property is ₹3,01,000.

Police have registered an FIR against an unknown accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of further investigation.

