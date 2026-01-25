'Man Put His Hand Inside My Bra...': Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026 During Playboi Carti Set In Mumbai – VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram/@n1yatea

Lollapalooza India 2026 returned to Mumbai with several hip-hop artists dominating the line-up on Day 1. While many concert-goers shared fun memories from the festival, a young woman claimed she was sexually molested during American rapper Playboi Carti's set. She stated that during Carti's performance, the crowd became extremely aggressive, with people pushing each other as the crowd completely shifted.

Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026

The young woman, who goes by the name Niyaiti (@n1yatea), took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 24, to share harrowing details of her experience at the concert. In the video, she was heard saying, "Around midway through the set, a man's hand go inside my bra, his entire hand, and I was so terrified."

Check out the video:

'He Put His Hands Inside My Shorts'

She said that she quickly turned around, screamed at him, and wanted to punch him, but it was so crowded that she couldn't move her arm. Luckily, two men intervened, pushed him away, and placed their elbows behind her back so he couldn’t come near her again. She described the experience as leaving her in 'genuine shock.'

"Then, about two minutes later, he put his hands inside my shorts. He slid his hands through the bottom of my shorts, and I screamed so hard. I’m very grateful that a girl nearby came and helped me scream at him. It was an unforgivable act," said the girl.

Further lashing out, Niyaiti shared that if a person is educated enough to buy a concert ticket, attend the concert, they are also educated enough to know the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. She added that even people who are not formally educated know what sexual harassment is.

'I Should Not Have To Feel Terrified Or Worried Of My Safety'

She added, "This is not okay! I should not have to feel terrified, or worried of my safety when I am in a concert having fun. The fact that I had to go through this was extremely painful. This was intentional. This is not a accident moment."

Niyaiti said that the man was fully aware of what he was doing, and with the crowd being so intense, it was pure perversion. She added that he took advantage of the chaos to commit an unforgivable act. She also said the worst part is that no one can be held accountable, as no authority could have controlled or prevented it, and nobody could have known that this was about to happen.

Lollapalooza India 2026 took place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.