Video: Singer Yungblud Breaks Down On Stage After Performing To 70,000 People In Mumbai At Lollapalooza India 2026

Musician-actor Yungblud performed in India for the very first time at Lollapalooza India 2026 on Saturday (January 24). He left both himself and the audience overwhelmed. The British rock star played to a massive crowd of nearly 70,000 people, and moments after wrapping up his set, he was seen breaking down on stage. Several videos of the singer have since gone viral across social media.

Fans flooded platforms with clips from the performance with the caption, "YUNGBLUD performing to 70k people in India for the first time." The visuals showed the singer visibly moved, soaking in the love from Indian fans who sang along to every word.

Take a look at his video here:

Midway through his set, Yungblud paused to address the crowd and spoke candidly about his bond with the country.

“India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal,” he said, before making a promise that drew thunderous cheers.

“I promise I’ll keep coming back - I want to be here every single year,” he added.

His performance stood out for blurring the line between the stage and the audience. At one point, Yungblud stepped into the crowd while continuing to sing, reinforcing the intimacy and connection that defined his set. One of the most memorable moments came when he spotted a banner from a young fan named Soham, asking if he could play air guitar on stage. Inviting the fan up, Yungblud turned the spontaneous interaction into a highlight of the night.

The emotional peak of his performance arrived during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Closing his set with a moving rendition of Changes, Yungblud honoured the rock legend in a moment that resonated strongly with fans, bringing his India debut to a poignant and unforgettable close.

Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026

Meanwhile, Mumbai officially slipped into festival mode as Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off on Saturday, January 24, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Day 1 belonged to Playboi Carti, who headlined the night with an explosive set featuring smoke bursts, fireworks and roaring crowds. The American rapper performed chart-toppers like Carnival, Timeless and global hits such as Fe!n. Bands like Mother Mother and Hot Milk kept the adrenaline high throughout the day.

If Day 1 was explosive, Day 2 (Sunday, January 25) promises to be historic. All eyes are on Linkin Park, who are set to make their long-awaited India debut, alongside performances by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera and more.