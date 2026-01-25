'Waited For 25 Years': Linkin Park To Perform In Mumbai For The First Time At Lollapalooza, Indian Fans Call Them 'Therapy'

Linkin Park |

Linkin Park are officially set to take over Mumbai for the very first time! The iconic band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse tonight (January 25, 2026), marking a long-awaited debut that fans have been dreaming about for years.

Before their concert, The Free Press Journal interacted with the fans on Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2026, and here’s what they feel.

“I have been listening to them since I think since the 2000s, I've been waiting for them to be here for almost 20-25 years now, so I can't wait to see them. It's been my therapy throughout all my childhood,” expressed a visibly emotional and excited 35-year-old Sam, who travelled from Bangalore to Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2026.

His partner, Anu, 35, added, “This is something that I've been looking forward to for years now and I'm very excited for Linkin Park tomorrow (January 25).

Sam further said, “I love all the songs, including the old one and the new one, of course we'll miss Chester.”

“So l've been listening to Linkin Park since childhood,” explained 25-year-old Sakshi from Delhi. She continued, “My brother introduced them to me, and now they are one of my favorite bands which I'II be listening to, and I still cannot fathom the fact that I'd be actually listening to them live.”

Sakshi further expressed, “Linkin Park has been with me in my crucial times when I actually felt like giving up. So there were days where their music soothed me to the max and they helped me and encouraged me to move on. Her favourite song of the rock band is Iridescent.

She also stated, I'm a little bit sad that the original performer would not be able to perform, but the other girl (Emily Armstrong) that has recently joined, she's also great. I don't really care about the comments that they are like people have been putting on Instagram. I feel like she's amazing and she's doing a very great job at that. So the fact that there were a lot of people after Chester passed away, it is very heartbreaking, but after Chester passed away, there were a lot of people who were trying to blame Linkin Park, saying that they have replaced Chester, but it's not like that. It's just that there's an extra member added to the Linkin Park family trying to continue the legacy that, and I love the fact that after their lead singer passed away, they actually took their time and then they came back prepared with all contemplating with all the grief they went through because that was a big time.”

For the unversed, Emily Armstrong is the new co-lead vocalist who joined Linkin Park in September 2024 following the death of long-time frontman Chester Bennington. She serves as co-lead vocalist alongside Mike Shinoda.

27-year-old Aryan, who travelled from Chennai, said, “I think my first introduction for rap or any kind of like punk music was Linking Park and that was the first video also that I ever saw an American artist. So like, like l've been following them for a long time and hope to enjoy them more.”

"Not big fans, but just really excited to be there. They have some pretty great songs and hearing them live is always fun,” stated Deanna Fernandez from Mumbai.

Linkin Park’s Mumbai performance is part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour, following the release of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero.