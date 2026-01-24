 Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed With Drinks To Beat The Heat
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFree Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed With Drinks To Beat The Heat

Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed With Drinks To Beat The Heat

Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse with a special treat for fans arriving by local train. Festival-goers stepping out of Mahalaxmi station are being handed complimentary drink coupons by event staff. The coupons can be redeemed inside the venue for soft beverages, adding a refreshing start to the music-filled weekend.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Local Train Commuters Get Free Drink Coupons At Mahalaxmi Station; Here's How |

The iconic Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off today, Saturday, January 24, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend of music, food and fun. Adding to the excitement, festival-goers arriving by local train are being welcomed with a refreshing surprise the moment they step out.

Yes, you read that right. People ditching car rides for local trains are being greeted with complimentary drink coupons right outside Mahalaxmi station. As soon as you step out, keep an eye out for Lollapalooza staffers dressed in bright yellow uniforms. They’re handing out a vibrant coupon to every traveller heading towards the venue, making the walk to the racecourse feel like the festival has already begun.

Read Also
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
article-image

Here's how to avail your free drink!

The coupon reads "One Complimentary Soft Beverage" and can be redeemed inside the festival grounds. Once you’re in, simply head to any bar at the venue and exchange it for a drink of your choice. The options include fresh juices, Coke, Sprite, soda, tonic water or ginger ale, perfect for staying hydrated and refreshed while you plan your stage-hopping schedule.

FPJ Shorts
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know...
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know...
Sara Arjun Oozes Twilight Glow In ₹34,000 Dreamy Saree For 'Euphoria' Promotion
Sara Arjun Oozes Twilight Glow In ₹34,000 Dreamy Saree For 'Euphoria' Promotion
Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed...
Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed...
Travel: Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake Gives The Feel Of Antarctica In Winter; Here's Everything You...
Travel: Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake Gives The Feel Of Antarctica In Winter; Here's Everything You...
'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her
'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her