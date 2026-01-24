Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed With Drinks To Beat The Heat

Local Train Commuters Get Free Drink Coupons At Mahalaxmi Station; Here's How |

The iconic Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off today, Saturday, January 24, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend of music, food and fun. Adding to the excitement, festival-goers arriving by local train are being welcomed with a refreshing surprise the moment they step out.

Yes, you read that right. People ditching car rides for local trains are being greeted with complimentary drink coupons right outside Mahalaxmi station. As soon as you step out, keep an eye out for Lollapalooza staffers dressed in bright yellow uniforms. They’re handing out a vibrant coupon to every traveller heading towards the venue, making the walk to the racecourse feel like the festival has already begun.

Here's how to avail your free drink!

The coupon reads "One Complimentary Soft Beverage" and can be redeemed inside the festival grounds. Once you’re in, simply head to any bar at the venue and exchange it for a drink of your choice. The options include fresh juices, Coke, Sprite, soda, tonic water or ginger ale, perfect for staying hydrated and refreshed while you plan your stage-hopping schedule.