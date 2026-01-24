 Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

As Lollapalooza India 2026 returns to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 24 and 25, organisers have shared clear festival guidelines. Attendees are advised to carry comfortable footwear, sunscreen, sunglasses, face masks, small refillable bottles and compact bags. Items like outside food, perfumes, sharp objects, cameras, laptops, musical instruments, narcotics and fireworks are prohibited.

Aanchal CUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Lollapalooza India 2026 | Instagram

Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to bring the city to a musical standstill as the global festival lands at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026. With gates opening at 1 pm and performances rolling till 10 pm, festival-goers can look forward to over 40 artists across four stages and more than 20 hours of live music lighting up South Mumbai all weekend long.

Here are things allowed and banned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

What to carry to the festival

Comfortable shoes

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity

Sunscreen, sunglasses, hat or cap

A face mask

A small refillable bottle (non-metal)

Only small, single-compartment bags

Reusable cups will be available at the venue.

Read Also
'Holy Sh*t India, Let's Go': Yungblud Lands In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2026, Kisses & Dances With...
article-image

What to avoid bringing

Flasks and glass bottles

Outside food and beverages

Perfumes

Sharp objects

Professional recording equipment

Lasers

Fireworks

Narcotics

Laptops and laptop bags

Musical instruments

Who's performing at Lollapalooza India 2026?

People attending Lollapalooza today can look forward to performances by Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari, along with the Opium takeover featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Read Also
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists...
article-image

On Day 2, January 25, you'll get Linkin Park making their India debut, joined by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and emerging Indian artists such as MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 start at ₹6,999, with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Tamannaah Bhatia Rules Red Carpet In This ₹4.65 Lakh Nude Base Lace Couture Gown-Pictures Inside
Tamannaah Bhatia Rules Red Carpet In This ₹4.65 Lakh Nude Base Lace Couture Gown-Pictures Inside
India's Got Its Own Funicular Railway Service At Haji Malang Fort; Here's How You Can Take It &...
India's Got Its Own Funicular Railway Service At Haji Malang Fort; Here's How You Can Take It &...
Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?
Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?
How To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro Aqua Line, Train For Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai? Easiest...
How To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro Aqua Line, Train For Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai? Easiest...