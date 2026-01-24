Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to bring the city to a musical standstill as the global festival lands at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026. With gates opening at 1 pm and performances rolling till 10 pm, festival-goers can look forward to over 40 artists across four stages and more than 20 hours of live music lighting up South Mumbai all weekend long.
Here are things allowed and banned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse
What to carry to the festival
Comfortable shoes
Sunscreen, sunglasses, hat or cap
A face mask
A small refillable bottle (non-metal)
Only small, single-compartment bags
Reusable cups will be available at the venue.
What to avoid bringing
Flasks and glass bottles
Outside food and beverages
Perfumes
Sharp objects
Professional recording equipment
Lasers
Fireworks
Narcotics
Laptops and laptop bags
Musical instruments
Who's performing at Lollapalooza India 2026?
People attending Lollapalooza today can look forward to performances by Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari, along with the Opium takeover featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.
On Day 2, January 25, you'll get Linkin Park making their India debut, joined by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and emerging Indian artists such as MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai.
Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 start at ₹6,999, with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner.