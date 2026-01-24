Lollapalooza 2026 Mumbai: Things To Carry & What Are Banned At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Lollapalooza India 2026 | Instagram

Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to bring the city to a musical standstill as the global festival lands at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026. With gates opening at 1 pm and performances rolling till 10 pm, festival-goers can look forward to over 40 artists across four stages and more than 20 hours of live music lighting up South Mumbai all weekend long.

Here are things allowed and banned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

What to carry to the festival

Comfortable shoes

Sunscreen, sunglasses, hat or cap

A face mask

A small refillable bottle (non-metal)

Only small, single-compartment bags

Reusable cups will be available at the venue.

What to avoid bringing

Flasks and glass bottles

Outside food and beverages

Perfumes

Sharp objects

Professional recording equipment

Lasers

Fireworks

Narcotics

Laptops and laptop bags

Musical instruments

Who's performing at Lollapalooza India 2026?

People attending Lollapalooza today can look forward to performances by Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari, along with the Opium takeover featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

On Day 2, January 25, you'll get Linkin Park making their India debut, joined by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and emerging Indian artists such as MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 start at ₹6,999, with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner.