Viral Moments From Mumbai's Iconic Lollapalooza 2026: See Inside Visuals Of Mahalaxmi Racecourse

By: Aanchal C | January 25, 2026
The iconic Lollapalooza India 2026 had an electrifying start on Saturday, January 23, at the charming Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Images Courtesy: Lollapalooza India
Day 1 unfolded into a bold spectacle of sound and culture, bringing thousands of fans to celebrate world's largest musical festival under one roof
Headliner Playboi Carti took over the stage with his first major India performance, joined by the Opium collective Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang
International first-timers Hamdi and Hot Milk added punch with ‘Push’ and ‘Breathing underwater’ respectively
British hitmaker YUNGBLUD made the crowd dance on ‘Zombie’ and ‘Hello Heaven’, and he also brought one Mumbai fan, named Soham, to play guitar on the stage
Indian artists were equally electrifying with Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family dancing the night away with the hit song ‘Gehraiyaan'
From the towering Lollapalooza Inflatable to Perry Farrell’s iconic Shaman, the festival was buzzing with virant stalls and showcasing a design spectacle
