Viral Moments From Mumbai's Iconic Lollapalooza 2026: See Inside Visuals Of Mahalaxmi Racecourse

By: Aanchal C | January 25, 2026

The iconic Lollapalooza India 2026 had an electrifying start on Saturday, January 23, at the charming Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Day 1 unfolded into a bold spectacle of sound and culture, bringing thousands of fans to celebrate world's largest musical festival under one roof

Headliner Playboi Carti took over the stage with his first major India performance, joined by the Opium collective Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang

International first-timers Hamdi and Hot Milk added punch with ‘Push’ and ‘Breathing underwater’ respectively

British hitmaker YUNGBLUD made the crowd dance on ‘Zombie’ and ‘Hello Heaven’, and he also brought one Mumbai fan, named Soham, to play guitar on the stage

Indian artists were equally electrifying with Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family dancing the night away with the hit song ‘Gehraiyaan'

From the towering Lollapalooza Inflatable to Perry Farrell’s iconic Shaman, the festival was buzzing with virant stalls and showcasing a design spectacle

