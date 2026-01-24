Playboy Carti Kicks Off Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai! Yungblud Brings Fan To Play Guitar On Stage - Watch Highlights

Yungblud electrifies the crowd at Lollapalooza India 2026 by inviting a Mumbai fan on stage during his high-energy set | Instagram

Mumbai, Jan 24: Mumbai officially slipped into festival mode as Lollapalooza India 2026 kicked off on Saturday, January 24, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Gates opened at 1 pm, and from the very first beat, the city knew it was in for one of its biggest music weekends of the year.

With multiple stages buzzing simultaneously, hundreds of fans flooded the venue, ready for eight hours of non-stop sound, lights and larger-than-life performances.

Day 1: A high-voltage musical takeover

Day 1 belonged to Playboi Carti, who headlined the night and turned the main stage into a spectacle of smoke bursts, fireworks and roaring crowds. The American rapper performed his chart-topping tracks, including Carnival, Timeless, and global hits like Fe!n.

His set was dramatic, chaotic in the best way, and undeniably one of the most anticipated moments of the evening. Fans screamed along as the stage dazzled with visuals and energy, setting the bar sky-high for the rest of the weekend.

Yungblud brings fan to stage

But the madness did not stop there. Across stages, Yungblud brought his raw, rebellious energy, along with a Mumbai fan, to play guitar. Meanwhile, Fuji Kaze offered a refreshing contrast with his soulful, genre-blending performance that had the crowd swaying and singing along.

Bands like Mother Mother and Hot Milk kept the adrenaline pumping, while electronic acts such as Knock2 and Still In Therapy ensured the beats never dropped.

The festival’s global-meets-local spirit was evident with performances by Ronak Maiti, The Midnight, Hamdi, Pho, and several other artists who kept the vibe alive from afternoon till night. With four stages running parallel, Day 1 felt like a perfectly curated musical maze — no matter where you stood, something exciting was unfolding.

Free drinks for train travellers

Adding to the good vibes, Lollapalooza gave festival-goers another reason to ditch their cars. Attendees arriving by Mumbai local trains were greeted outside Mahalaxmi station by Lollapalooza staffers in bright yellow uniforms, handing out colourful coupons for one complimentary soft beverage.

Redeemable at any bar inside the venue, the coupon could be exchanged for fresh juices, Coke, Sprite, soda, tonic water or ginger ale — an instant win for tired but excited fans walking in.

What’s coming on Day 2

If Day 1 was explosive, Day 2 (Sunday, January 25) promises to be historic. The spotlight will be on Linkin Park, who are set to make their India debut — a moment fans have been waiting years for. They will be joined by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera and more.

With over 40 artists, four stages, and more than 20 hours of live music, Lollapalooza India 2026 has only just begun, and Mumbai is already asking for more.

