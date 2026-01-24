Linkin Park Performs In Assamese Gamusa During India Debut At Bengaluru, Set To Perform At Lollapalooza Mumbai | X @ketandesign

American rock band Linkin Park made a thunderous debut in India on Friday, performing in front of nearly 40,000 fans at Bengaluru’s Brigade Innovation Gardens. The concert marked the band’s first-ever appearance in the country and was part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour, drawing fans from across cities eager to witness the iconic rock group live.

One of the most talked-about moments from the evening came when the band’s new lead vocalist, Emily Armstrong, was seen wearing a 'gamusa', a traditional Assamese textile, during the performance. Armstrong donned the gamusa while singing Faint, one of the band’s most iconic tracks.

WATCH VIDEO:

Videos of Armstrong performing with the gamusa draped around her shoulders flooded platforms like X and Instagram, sparking memes, praise, and emotional reactions from fans. Many viewers lauded the band for embracing Indian culture during their debut show.

Emily Armstrong, formerly the lead singer of rock band Dead Sara, officially joined Linkin Park as their new frontwoman following the band’s latest musical chapter. Her powerful stage presence and commanding vocals received an enthusiastic response from the Bengaluru crowd, further cementing the band’s successful return to global touring.

Linkin Park At Lollapalooza:

The Bengaluru concert has also built anticipation for Linkin Park’s next India appearance. The band is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza India 2026, set to take place in Mumbai tomorrow, January 25. With their debut performance already making headlines, fans are eagerly awaiting another high-energy set from the legendary rock band.

Yungblud Lands In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2026

American rock artist Dominic Richard Harrison, better known as Yungblud, landed in Mumbai on Thursday, January 23, ahead of his first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza 2026 and turned the airport into a fan celebration. Hugging, kissing and dancing with fans, he shouted, “Holy sh*t, India, let’s go, I'm here.” The singer will perform on January 24 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.