How To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro Aqua Line, Train For Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai? Easiest & Fastest Route Inside

Mumbai has set the stage for its most electrifying weekend of the year as Lollapalooza India 2026 returns bigger, louder and more spectacular than ever. The global music festival is back for its fourth edition, bringing international superstars, indie favourites and homegrown talent together for two days of pure sonic chaos. If you're heading to the festival today, here's how to reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse and a few things to keep in mind.

When & where is Lollapalooza India 2026?

Lollapalooza India 2026 takes over Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026. Gates open at 1 pm, with performances running till 10 pm both days. Expect over 40 artists, four stages, and more than 20 hours of live music, turning South Mumbai into a buzzing festival playground.

How to reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Metro: Take the Aqua Line Metro and get off at Science Centre Station. Exit from B2, and a few minutes' walk will lead you to the festival's second entry gate.

Local Train: If not the metro, Mukairs can take a local train and hop off at Mahalaxmi station. A 10 minutes walk will take you to Gate 3 of the venue. You can also take a quick taxi ride, keeping traffic chaos in mind.

Cityflo Shuttles: As per the organisers, a dedicated Cityflo service will ferry festival-goers to and from the venue.

Cabs: It is esstiual to note that there's no parking at the venue, but a special Uber pick-up and drop-off point is available at NSCI Dome.

Pro tip: Public transport is your best friend this weekend.

Entry & on-ground tips

Gates open at 1 pm for select access categories

Festival entry routes and maps will be shared via WhatsApp

Media and select attendees must collect wristbands from the Box Office

Dedicated festival shuttles and a Media Lounge will guide you further inside.

Who's performing at Lollapalooza India 2026?

On Day 1, January 24, festival-goers can look forward to performances by Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari, along with the Opium takeover featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Day 2, January 25, will see Linkin Park making their India debut, joined by Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, OAFF–Savera, and emerging Indian artists such as MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 start at ₹6,999, with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner.