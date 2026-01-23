 Mumbaikars, Here's Your Last Chance To Book Lollapalooza 2026 Tickets At ₹6,999! Linkin Park & Playboi Carti To Headline The Mumbai Festival At Mahalakshmi Race Course
Lollapalooza India 2026 returns to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 24–25, promising over 40 artists and 20 hours of live music. Last-minute tickets, starting at ₹6,999, are still available on BookMyShow. The lineup includes Linkin Park’s India debut, Playboi Carti, Kehlani, LANY, and more. Secure your pass now before the festival sells out!

Aanchal CUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Lollapalooza India 2026 | Instagram

Get ready, Mumbai; the city’s biggest music weekend is here! Lollapalooza India 2026 is making a thrilling return for its fourth edition, and this year’s festival promises epic energy, global icons, and non-stop entertainment. Whether you're a die-hard music junkie or just in it for the vibes, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

When and where is Lollapalooza 2026?

Mark your calendar for Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026, as the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse transforms into a two-day musical playground for Lollapalooza. Gates open at 1 pm and the beats won’t stop until 10 pm, with four massive stages and over 40 artists delivering more than 20 hours of live music across the weekend.

article-image

Get last-minute tickets here!

You still haven't snagged your pass? Don't panic, tickets are still available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹6,999. Choose from General Admission, Lolla Comfort, VIP, or Platinum passes, but hurry as seats in Comfort, VIP, and Platinum categories are limited and selling fast. If you want the best view or cushy perks, now’s the time to lock it in.

article-image

Lollapalooza 2026 artist-lineup

Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup is next level. For the first time ever, Linkin Park will perform in India as part of their world tour, which is a huge moment for fans. International heavyweights like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari are set to electrify the crowd.

article-image

The festival brings Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang for their India debut, while Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, and OAFF–Savera promise genre-spanning performances. Rising Indian acts like MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai round out the lineup.

