Jay Bhanushali Congratulates Mahhi Vij As She Buys ₹50 Lakh Mini Cooper For Daughter Tara Days After Announcing Divorce

Actress Mahhi Vij recently brought home a brand-new Mini Cooper, reportedly worth nearly RRs 50 lakh, weeks after announcing her divorce from actor-TV host Jay Bhanushali. While the luxury purchase grabbed attention, what truly stood out was Jay’s reaction, even after their separation.

Mahhi shared a video on social media giving fans a glimpse of the new car and the intimate celebration as she and daughter Tara welcomed it home. The video went viral, not just for the car but for the strong co-parenting bond the former couple continues to display.

Jay shared Mahhi’s video on his Instagram story and congratulated both Mahhi and their daughter Tara. He also took to the comments section of Mahhi’s post, simply writing, “Congratulations.” Adding to it, Jay shared a photo featuring Mahhi and Tara posing proudly with the new Mini Cooper.

Along with the video, Mahhi penned a explained why she decided to gift the car to her daughter. She revealed that when Tara was just four years old, she had once expressed her wish to own a Mini Cooper. At the time, Mahhi couldn’t afford it and also questioned whether such a luxury was necessary for a child. Years later, with the means to fulfil that wish, Mahhi realised it wasn’t about extravagance but about honouring her daughter’s dream and creating a lifelong memory.

“This isn’t about luxury at all. This is about her wish,” Mahhi wrote, adding that the car symbolises moments, memories and time spent together -things she called “priceless.”

"So here I am, giving my little girl her favorite car—not to spoil her, but to gift her a moment, a story, a memory that she will remember all her life. Our little drives together, our laughter, our time—this is priceless," she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Jay and Mahhi announced their separation earlier this month, officially ending their 15-year-long marriage. On January 4, the couple released a joint statement requesting privacy and understanding as they chose to move forward on separate paths.

Once considered one of television’s most loved couples, Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to three children - their biological daughter Tara, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi.