'Mere Baap Ka Kya Jaa Raha Hai': Mahhi Vij Abuses, Spits On Trolls, Reveals Why Her Daughter Calls Nadim Nadz 'Abba'—VIDEO

Television actress Mahhi Vij lashed out at trolls for romantically linking her to Nadim Nadz. The rumours surfaced after Mahhi, who recently announced her separation from Jay Bhanushali, shared a birthday post for Nadim on Instagram, referring to him as her 'best friend.' The post, in which she wrote 'I love you,' sparked dating rumours, especially since she had disabled comments.

Soon after, Ankita Lokhande defended her, clarifying that Nadim is like a father figure to Mahhi, Jay, and their daughter Tara, who calls Nadim her 'Abba.' Mahhi finally addressed the issue herself.

'Thu On You People For Writting Such Shitty Stuff'

On Sunday, January 11, she shared a video on Instagram, taking a strong stand against the trolls. Mahhi said, "Nadim mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend hi rahega. Mein 6 saal se… hamesha uske liye posts daal rahi hoon. 6 saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai. Yeh Jay aur mera joint decision tha ki woh Abba bulayegi. Aapne Abba shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you… Shame on you people for writing such shitty stuff about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me; itne saare log hain jo usse respect karte hain. Aap itne level tak gandagi mein jaa sakte ho."

Furthermore, Mahhi also questioned whether people don't say 'I love you' to their best friends or siblings.

Check out the video:

'Go To Hell'

"Hell is not far for you guys who are saying such things about me and for the person who is my heart, soul, and my everything. Agar aapko samaj nahi aa raha best friend kya hota hai, toh go to hell!" Mahhi said.

She also shared that Nadim is a close friend of Jay's.

"I will stand up for me; I will not let you guys... Tum ho cheap, but I will not allow you guys. F*ck you," concluded Mahhi.

Jay Bhanushali On Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz's Dating Rumours

Jay Bhanushali also reacted by re-sharing ex-wife Mahhi's post slamming the rumours, calling them disgusting. He wrote, "Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still, people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT."

Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi confirmed their split after 15 years of marriage.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

