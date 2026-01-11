'Really Disturbed, He Has Always Been A Father Figure...': Ankita Lokhande LASHES Out At Trolls Over Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz Dating Rumours

Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Ankita Lokhande recently lashed out at trolls for romantically linking her close friend, actress Mahhi Vij, to Nadeem Nadz. The controversy began after Mahhi, who recently announced her divorce from Jay Bhanushali, shared a sweet birthday post for Nadeem, calling him her 'best friend' and penning heartfelt words for him. The post sparked dating rumours, especially since she had disabled Instagram comments.

Ankita Lokhande Slams Trolls Linking Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz

While Mahhi did not respond publicly, Ankita took to her Instagram story on Sunday, January 11, to write a long note defending her friend and clarifying the nature of Mahhi and Nadeem's bond.

She wrote, "Today, I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly- Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else."

'Let People Live Their Lives'

Lokhande added that some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust, and outsiders don’t have the right to judge them. She further said that, as a friend, she can vouch that Nadeem is someone who has always stood by people, including her, during difficult times.

"My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity-please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem-you're truly one of the best. You are a god sent person for many of us!!," concluded Ankita.

Mahhi did not respond directly but simply reposted Ankita’s message in support of her.