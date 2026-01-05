'Kitne Bure Haal Hai Logon Ke...': Mahhi Vij Hits Back After Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral, Shares Photo With Jay Bhanushali

Photo Via Instagram

Television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. Amid months of speculation about trouble in their relationship, the duo issued a long statement on Sunday, January 4, saying they have chosen to part ways 'on a journey called life.'

They also assured fans that despite the separation, they will continue to co-parent with love and responsibility.

Mahhi Vij Hits Back After Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral

A day after the announcement, Mahhi shared several cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories, which led many to assume they were directed at Jay. However, shutting down the trolls, she later shared a photo with her ex-husband Jay, clarifying that the posts were not meant for him.

She wrote, "Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level my stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism."

'Kitne Bure Haal Hai Logon Ke...'

Further, in another Instagram story, Mahhi added, "Chalon logon ke boobs se nikal ke kuch toh mil raha media ko post karne ke liye cryptic post hahahaha... Kitne bure haal hai logon ke panties tak ke video daal dete hai."

What Did Mahhi Vij Post?

In one of the stories, Mahi shared a quote that read, "I love people who love my kids. They have a special place in my heart forever." Another quote that Mahhi shared said, "Be the reason why people believe in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person."

A third quote shared by Mahhi also reads, "You will end up really disappointed if you think people will do for you as you do for them."

Photo Via Instagram story

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.