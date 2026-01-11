 Who Is Nadim Nadz? All About Mahhi Vij's 'Best Friend' Whom She Said 'I Love You' After Divorcing Jay Bhanushali
Days after confirming her divorce from Jay Bhanushali, actress Mahhi Vij called Nadim Nadz her 'best friend' in a birthday post, writing, "You love me in ways that heal parts of me." Nadim, 57, is the founder of SK TV and Salman Khan's close friend. Though there's a 14-year age gap, it remains unconfirmed if they are romantically involved.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Mahhi Vij confirmed on January 4 that she has divorced her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, after 15 years of marriage. Days after the announcement, she sparked relationship rumours with Nadim Nadz, whom she referred to as her 'best friend.' In a heartfelt birthday post for him, Mahhi wrote, "I love you, Nadim- not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family."

Mahhi Vij's Birthday Post For Nadim Nadz Sparks Dating Rumours

She even turned off comments on her Instagram, adding more fuel to the romance rumours, especially after she recently shared a loved-up photo in which she was seen holding someone’s hand, though the face was not shown.

article-image

Who Is Nadim Nadz?

Mahhi Vij's 'best friend' Nadim Nadz also shares a strong bond with actor Salman Khan. He is the founder and managing partner of SK TV, Salman Khan’s television production company, which handles the superstar’s ventures into television and web content, including several hit shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.

Nadim and Salman have been childhood friends. Reportedly, Nadim initially worked in a different field, but later he gave up all other work to join Salman and began managing his production business.

In 2023, Salman appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, where he revealed that Nadim is one of his closest friends and knows all his secrets. Salman shared a humorous anecdote, saying that sometimes he gets blamed because of Nadim. For example, if someone comes for a meeting and Nadim doesn't feel like meeting them, he tells them, "Baba, don't come today; brother isn’t in the mood," or "No, brother, today is a little…"

Nadim Nadz, Mahhi Vij Age Gap

Mahhi Vij, born on April 1, 1982, is currently 43, while Nadim Nadz is reportedly 57, highlighting an age gap of around 14 years.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the duo share a romantic relationship or are simply close friends.

