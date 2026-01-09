 'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO
'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO

Mahhi also addressed trolls questioning their parenting and adoption decision. In her video, she firmly said, “Aur aisa kuch nahi hai ki bachche bilkul anaath sadak pe aa gaye hain. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Jay aur main dono milkar apne bachchon ki zimmedari uthayenge aur unhe poora pyaar denge.” She added that despite the divorce, she and Jay will always remain friends and co-parent responsibly.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Television actress Mahhi Vij shared first video on YouTube, days after announcing divorce with husband, actor Jay Bhanushali after 15 years of marriage. Amid months of speculation about trouble in their relationship, the duo issued a long statement on January 4, saying they have chosen to part ways 'on a journey called life.'

Mahhi Vij Slams 5 Crore Alimony Allegations

In the video, Mahhi addressed reports that she is taking 5 crore in alimony, adding, "Right now, I am seeing a lot of people on Instagram. Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad."

article-image

Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce

Futher, hitting back at trolls, who questioned the decision of adopting their kids, she said that despite divorce that she and Jay will always remain friends, and that they will both take equal responsibility of their children and give them all the love.

"Aur aisa kuch nahi hai ki bachche bilkul anaath sadak pe aa gaye hain. Aisa kuch nahi hai...," she added.

'No One Likes To Go Through A Divorce'

She continued, "I feel my kids will feel proud of both Jay and me-that it's okay, Mum and Dad decided they didn't want to continue, but they did it respectfully."

"No one likes to go through a divorce. There's no drama here. People are saying it's become a joke in this industry. No, it hasn't become a joke in our industry. Divorces are happening outside, too. They're happening everywhere. At least we handled it in a nicer way," the actress concluded.

article-image

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

