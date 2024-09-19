'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery (Video)

Mahhi Vij, who is a doting mother to a young girl, took to her Instagram handle today to share a video, where she can be seen taking care of her ailing father. The actress, sharing this video reveals how the past 10 days have been the toughest days of her life and that she really wishes for her father to recover soon.

In this video shared by the actress, she can be seen bathing her father, cutting his nails and taking care of him. The actress reveals how, her father has been her strongest pillar and that no nurse can take care of a parent as well as a kid does. Mahhi calls her father 'brave' and states that she is always going to be there for him. She also affirms that her father will be healthy and on his feet in a month.

The actress writes, ''These 10 days of my life have been the toughest.My father who is my pillar,does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable.Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to.I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids,a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help.i feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he wil be as he was. My brave father 💪My everything. M gonna be there, I love you papa. Emotionally mentally exhausted but positive because I can see us winning,smiling,grinning. We will sail thru this.''

As soon as the actress posted this video, Nisha Rawal and Kishwer Merchant were seen showering her with love and prayers.

Well, we wish Mahhi's father a very speedy recovery.