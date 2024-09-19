 'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery (Video)

'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery (Video)

Mahhi Vij, a well known face in the world of Indian television, took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen nursing her ailing father. From bathing him to cutting his nails, the actress reveals that these 10 days have been very tough on her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Mahhi Vij, who is a doting mother to a young girl, took to her Instagram handle today to share a video, where she can be seen taking care of her ailing father. The actress, sharing this video reveals how the past 10 days have been the toughest days of her life and that she really wishes for her father to recover soon.

Read Also
Mahhi Vij Reveals Quitting Alcohol & Coffee Due To Anxiety Issues 6 Months Back: 'They Give You A...
article-image

In this video shared by the actress, she can be seen bathing her father, cutting his nails and taking care of him. The actress reveals how, her father has been her strongest pillar and that no nurse can take care of a parent as well as a kid does. Mahhi calls her father 'brave' and states that she is always going to be there for him. She also affirms that her father will be healthy and on his feet in a month.

The actress writes, ''These 10 days of my life have been the toughest.My father who is my pillar,does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable.Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to.I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids,a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help.i feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he wil be as he was. My brave father 💪My everything. M gonna be there, I love you papa. Emotionally mentally exhausted but positive because I can see us winning,smiling,grinning. We will sail thru this.''

Read Also
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara Hospitalised With 104-Degree Fever: 'It Got...
article-image

As soon as the actress posted this video, Nisha Rawal and Kishwer Merchant were seen showering her with love and prayers.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Provide Milk To 36 Lakh Anganwadi Children 3 Days A Week Under ₹200 Crore Scheme
Rajasthan Govt To Provide Milk To 36 Lakh Anganwadi Children 3 Days A Week Under ₹200 Crore Scheme
RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business
RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business
Mumbai University Introduces 'University Department Ranking Framework': To Evaluate Educational Institutions, Quality Of Education
Mumbai University Introduces 'University Department Ranking Framework': To Evaluate Educational Institutions, Quality Of Education
Netizens Slam The Office Trailer Release After Amazon’s 'Return-To-Office' Policy Announcement: 'Delete It'
Netizens Slam The Office Trailer Release After Amazon’s 'Return-To-Office' Policy Announcement: 'Delete It'

Well, we wish Mahhi's father a very speedy recovery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anees Bazmee SLAMS Media For Misinterpreting His Statement On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again's...

Anees Bazmee SLAMS Media For Misinterpreting His Statement On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again's...

Netizens Slam The Office Trailer Release After Amazon’s 'Return-To-Office' Policy Announcement:...

Netizens Slam The Office Trailer Release After Amazon’s 'Return-To-Office' Policy Announcement:...

'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery...

'These 10 Days Have Been Toughest': Mahhi Vij Nurses Ailing Father & Hopes For His Speedy Recovery...

Anime Adaptation Of Ramayana To Release In Indian Theatres After 32 Years On THIS Date

Anime Adaptation Of Ramayana To Release In Indian Theatres After 32 Years On THIS Date

'Shaitaan Ne Nanga Kar Dia': Sana Saiyad Khan On What Triggered Her To Leave Entertainment Industry

'Shaitaan Ne Nanga Kar Dia': Sana Saiyad Khan On What Triggered Her To Leave Entertainment Industry