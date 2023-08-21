Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara Hospitalised With 104-Degree Fever: 'It Got Serious & Stressful'

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's four-year-old daughter Tara was recently hospitalised due to Influenza A in Mumbai. On Sunday, Mahhi took to her official social media account to share a video of Tara from the hospital and she also asked her followers to take care of their children.

The actress said that Tara was down with high fever on Thursday and it was like a 'nightmare' to them. Sharing her daughter's health update, Mahhi revealed that Tara is 'insisting' to go home from hospital.

"Tara went to school on Thursday after a long break from Independence Day week. Most of the time, it isn’t serious. Fevers are very common. But this time it got really serious for our Tara. We tried giving her medicines after discussing it with the doctors, but even after giving her IBUGESIC PLUS, her fever continued to be 104 and above. It became really stressful for us. We gave her cold dips of water, sponging at night, still she was shivering and the temperature was getting worse," Mahhi wrote.

She added, "I spoke to her doctor at 1 in the midnight and he said there’s nothing to worry as all the kids are catching up with viral these days and they are falling sick. But as a mother, I had to worry, so it was a sleepless night for us. Friday morning, I had to immediately rush to the hospital on a Saturday afternoon and the doctors ran some tests on her and she was infected with INFLUENZA A FLU. It is a very contagious viral infection of the respiratory system. It causes a high fever, body aches, a cough, and other symptoms. Most children are ill with the flu for less than a week. But some children have a more serious illness and may need to be treated in the hospital. So it was best for us to get her admitted."

Further advising parents to look after their kids and what precautions can be taken, Mahhi stated, "Ensure your child has plenty of bed rest, encourage them to drink lots of fluids. Don’t forget to take your flu shots, especially the elders. Avoid sending kids to school even if they have a running nose. This Flu shouldn’t be taken lightly and please start taking good care of kids if their immunity is weak. Take care of yourself and the other people in your family. If you haven’t already, speak to your doctor about getting the flu vaccine for you and other family members."

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010 and their daughter Tara was born in 2019. The couple also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

They often share Tara's adorable pictures and videos with their fans on Instagram.

