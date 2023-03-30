Mahhi Vij reveals she's Covid-19 positive, shares heartbreaking video: 'I see Tara crying for me'

TV actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an Instagram video she posted recently. In the video, You will hear Mahhi explaining her symptoms and the reason she got tested, despite advice to the contrary.

She can be heard saying, "A lot of people told me not to. They said it's the flu, it's in the air, the weather, etc. But I just wanted my safety as there are kids at my home. So I got the test done and the result showed that I am Covid positive,"

Kept away from her daughter

Mahhi further shared her heartbreak at being away from her children in the caption of her post. "Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me," she wrote.

She also urged people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. "Please take care of yourself, don’t take it easy. This covid is severe, so keep your mask on #covid Santize Pray for my speedy recovery," she added.

Check out her IG post here:

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is a well-known TV actress, having appeared in several shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu and more. She is married to Jay Bhanusali, who has come up with the latest show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein’ on Sony TV and they have a daughter named Tara.

We wish Mahhi a speedy recovery and hope that she is reunited with her family soon. In the meantime, let's all do our part to stay safe and healthy.