Mahhi Vij gives a glimpse of daughter Tara's priceless reaction as 'papa' Jay Bhanushali enters 'Bigg Boss 15'

Popular actor and television host Jay Bhanushali entered 'Bigg Boss 15' on Saturday.

Jay, who was the surprise package of 'Bigg Boss 15', made a grand entry into the show with the highlight being the host, superstar Salman Khan, personally giving him the house tour.

Also, Jay's wife, actress Mahhi Vij had planned a get-together with Jay's close friends and family to watch the grand premiere episode.

Mahhi took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of their two-year-old daughter Tara's reaction when she saw Jay on screen.

In the video shared by the actress, Tara can be seen running towards the television screen to cheer for her 'papa'.

Mahhi then asks little Tara who she can see in front of her. To which she quickly replies ‘papa’.

Jay and Mahhi often share Tara's adorable pictures and videos on social media. In 2017, the couple had adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer and decided to raise them as their own. They were blessed with a little angel, Tara, in August 2019.

Speaking of 'Bigg Boss 15', the show went on air on October 2. The other contestants of this season are Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Miesha Iyer, Afsana, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, and others.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Jay is the highest-paid contestant this season.

The 36-year-old actor first made a mark with the Ekta Kapoor show 'Kayamath' in 2007. He has since appeared in TV shows like 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' among others.

Over the years, Jay has appeared in various reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

