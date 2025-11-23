'Friends Drugged Me, Stole From My House', Says Khushi Mukherjee Months After Accusing Househelp Of Stealing ₹25 Lakh Jewellery

Former Splitsvilla contestant and actress Khushi Mukherjee, who is often criticised for her bold outfits, revealed that her friends 'drugged' her and stole jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from her house. This comes three months after she had accused her domestic help of stealing the jewellery.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday (November 23), Khushi shared a screenshot of a news article from August 2025 which mentioned that her househelp was behind the robbery.

She also stated that she feels like 'giving up'.

Along with the photo, she stated, "What could have I potentially done. Forgive or forget. When neither of those are possible. When friends become frenemies and start competing and jealousy prevails over success. My own friends drugged me and stole jewellery from my house ..! I am a giver but potentially losing it in life. Feels like giving up."

In August, Khushi had said, "It feels so heartbreaking that someone you trust inside your own home can betray you like this. More than the jewellery, it’s the sense of safety and trust that has been stolen from me."

The actress shared that she is shaken by the incident but remains determined to take strict legal action against her househelp.



Who is Khushi Mukherjee?

With a career spanning South Indian films, reality shows, and bold web series, Khushi is no stranger to controversy, or attention.

The 28-year-old actress began her acting career with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai in 2013. She later appeared in Telugu films like Donga Prema and Heart Attack, and the Hindi film Shringaar. However, her big break came through Indian television and reality shows.

She rose to fame with her participation in MTV's Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3. She also featured in popular TV shows like Baalveer Returns as Jwala Pari and mythological drama Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram.

She was recently seen in the reality show The Society, which was hosted by Munawar Faruqui.